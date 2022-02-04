A Message from outgoing Fauquier County Sheriff Robert P. Mosier

Newly appointed Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert P. Mosier, former Fauquier County Sheriff, issued a recent statement:

"Fauquier County:

I am humbled to have served as your Sheriff for the past six years. I want to thank you for the life-changing opportunity and for the faith you entrusted in me as Sheriff.

"As you know, several days ago I was called and asked to serve as Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security for the Commonwealth of Virginia in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

"It was a difficult decision to step away from my leadership position as your Sheriff, but my faith was instrumental in guiding me to this new path for my life.

"Knowing the Senior Command Staff at the Sheriff’s Office is completely ready to continue to keep everyone safe and to continue running the agency made the decision possible.

"In my first term as Sheriff, we changed the way law enforcement was practiced, by pursuing full accreditation through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. Accreditation was one of our first goals, which we received in those first four years.

"It brought a new accountability and transparency to the way we now routinely practice law enforcement in Fauquier County.

"We emphasized the necessity of community policing by engaging our community in dialogues through Town Hall meetings, the Sheriff’s Advisory Board and an open door policy, which enabled any resident to meet with our Commanders and myself.

"Our second major goal was professional development for our deputies and Commanders. We have concentrated on requiring many forms of educational and leadership development such as access to the FBI National Academy for Commanders, promoting formal education for all and offering the Institute for Credible Leadership Development Classes for all.

"I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, who risk their lives every day protecting us all. I am confident that all of these positive changes will continue because we cannot afford to go back to the way policing once was because the types of crime have changed and increased.

"Crime throughout the country continues to rise and we have to continually update and change our methods, with the community’s help.

"My wife Cindy and I believe the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will continue to thrive. It is a model to be proud of because of your support.

"Again, thank you for your trust in me over the years. I firmly believe the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office will continue to make us all proud.

Gratefully,

Robert P. Mosier

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security—Office of the Governor"