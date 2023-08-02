BRANDY STATION — Gone are the days of ornate ticket booths at carnivals, at least on the fairgrounds along Fleetwood Heights Road in northern Culpeper.

For the first time, the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair, opening tonight, will feature automated ticketing booths — 10 in all — at which people can select customized amounts to debit on a ride card or just pay for any of 19 select rides.

Of course, numerous wristband deals will be available for all-you-can-ride during various timed periods at the five-day fair. A $2 fee will apply for kiosk use. Fairgoers purchasing wristbands will take their receipt with a QR code to a nearby stand for validation and to get the wristbands.

New Jersey-based Amusements of America, in business since 1939, made the switch earlier this year to the automated ticketing kiosks. Co-owner Marco Vivona was at the fairgrounds in Brandy Station Tuesday to talk about, and demonstrate, the ticketing change with fair organizer and longtime Brandy Station firefighter Jeff Bailey.

It’s more efficient, said Vivona, who lamented being unable to find workers to run a physical ticket booth, “We had a really hard time finding employees — forced to do it,” said the native of Princeton, New Jersey, adding, the automated stations are easier. “It works out great.”

Bailey figured they better let the Culpeper and Brandy Station-area public know about the change before the fair starts.

“We didn’t want people coming in saying, ‘What is this?’ They might still do that,” he said.

“Last year, we had a backup. We had a small little ticket booth and we had a bad backup and it was a lot of people and I think it’s frustrating to have to stand in line. The quicker they get on the rides, I think it will make people much more pleasant.”

The fair has a long history of pleasantries. The ladies auxiliary put on the first carnival in Brandy Station in 1953, said Bailey, two years after the volunteer company organized in the historic village along the railroad.

They’ve been operating for 72 years, added Bailey, who would not admit how long he’s helped run the fair and parade, marching by this year at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fair is, by far, the fire station’s biggest fundraiser.

“Yes, ma’am. We used to do bingo, but COVID took care of that,” Bailey said. “We started it back, just never was the same, so this is the biggest fundraiser we have now. The county helps us out, but this is a tremendous benefit when we do well.”

Amusements of America has been in business a long time, added the firefighter, and they need to do well, so they’ll come back next year. This is their first year doing a carnival in Brandy Station.

The company only services one other fire department, in New Jersey, and mostly does county fairs and church events.

“It’s a nice town, a nice fire department — they put a lot of effort into the fair,” Marco Vivona said of his first time in the area.

Five brothers started his family’s carnival business in Irvington, New Jersey, which is now run by five cousins, said the carnival co-owner, there with his cousin, Rob Vivona. Marco Vivona said his grandparents had an ice cream store and then an ice cream truck that they would bring to carnivals.

They went to the World Fair in New York in 1939 where they bought their first carnival ride, a Ferris Wheel, and the company grew from there, he stated.

Today, Amusements of America travels from Miami to Vermont, doing around 40 events per year, including the Louisa County Fair and Chesapeake, in Virginia, according to Vivona.

The carnival managers have been very pleasant to work with, Bailey said, calling it a partnership with the fire department.

“We’ve got 20 rides, larger rides; the size and quality of rides is much better,” he said. “The weather looks good, but we are real excited about the automated tickets, because this will be the first time anything like this had been in Culpeper for a carnival. We want to let people see what to expect because it’s brand new.”

Also brand new, the Vivonas suggested extending the carnival a day, into Sunday and the fire department leaders agreed to give it a try.

The big giveaway of prizes and money will still take place Saturday night, like always, Bailey said, a tradition for a long time. It’s good to try new things as well, like a Sunday carnival, he continued.

“Starting at 1, can still go to church, stopping at 7,” he said.

People can save money by buying tickets online at Amusements of America and picking up their wristbands or cards onsite, by following the signage. The automated system accepts cash, Apple Pay, Google Pay and other cash apps, which the carnival cousins said have been very popular.

“This is a new age,” said Rob Vivona. “We weren’t sure what to expect this year, we knew we wanted to try it, but we didn’t know. People are used to doing it on their phones, going to the movies, shopping online, it’s all automated.”

The carnival co-owner said employees will be standing nearby for anyone who needs help working the new ticketing system. Vivona commented on their first year in Brandy Station.

“They got a nice piece of property here, hoping for a big crowd,” he said.

Carnival spending has mostly leveled out following a spike the first year after COVID. There were no carnivals during COVID, but food continued, Vivova said.

“All our food concessions we made mobile food courts, get a spot at the mall parking lot, you could drive up, order carnival food, it worked out well,” Rob Vivona said.

The highlight for him of the carnival is all the people having fun, “That’s why we do it,” he said.

He commended the fire department for its hard work.

“They volunteer here a lot of hours,” Vivona said of the purpose of carnivals, besides fun. “We’re a big fundraiser. Everything we raise we give a percent to the event we’re doing it for.”