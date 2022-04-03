A part of ancestral homelands on Fones Cliffs is restored to the Rappahannock Tribe

Nearly 400 years after the Rappahannock Tribe was forced from their lands along the Rappahannock River, they finally got a piece back.

It all culminated in a “Return to the River” ceremony Friday, on a windy afternoon at a farm along the Rappahannock in Essex County. Under a giant white party tent that at times felt it would lift with the wind gusts, 200 people gathered—tribal members, their friends and the many who helped return the land. Some dabbed their eyes as they listened to heartfelt speeches and prayers and rejoiced with the Rappahannock’s Maskapow Drum Group.

Across the river, the string of Fones Cliffs stand like sentinels, some up to 150 feet high. The tribe now owns 465 acres of them, their former town of Pissacoack mapped by Capt. John Smith during his 1608 explorations. The cliffs were once their home, along with lands up and down both sides of the river in this area, including the farm.

“I whispered over to Chief Anne before this all started, ‘I hope I can get through my remarks without crying,’” U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland told guests.

She didn’t. Nor did Rappahannock Chief Anne Richardson and many in the audience. But they were tears of joy and relief.

“You know for our people to go back there, which they haven’t been yet, it’s emotional because the bones of our ancestors reside there and their DNA is in the ground and the eagles watch over it,” Richardson said the day before the ceremony. “It’s a spiritual place for us.”

Besides being part of Rappahannock ancestral homelands, the cliffs are a stopping place for hundreds of migratory bald eagles and a large year-round population. They can be seen perched over the river, which sustains sturgeon, shad and the invasive blue catfish, an eagle favorite. During certain times of the year, among the marshes across from the cliffs are thousands of migratory birds.

“We are pleased to be reconciled to both the people and the land,” Richardson said. “And we believe that in doing so not only will the land be healed, but the people will be healed as well.”

Richardson has worked alongside archeologists Julie King and Scott Strickland from St. Mary’s College of Maryland at a tiny section of the adjacent property on the cliffs that is now part of the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge. There, they discovered artifacts that tie the land to other Rappahannock towns along the river where artifacts have been found, all revealing the vast territory the tribe once occupied.

Reacquiring the property has been a long journey. For conservationists, it began years ago with a fight against plans to develop the cliffs by two adjacent landowners. One owner, Terrell Bowers, sold to the refuge, the other, New York developers called Virginia True, own the highest part of the cliffs. Their plans for a golf resort are languishing in bankruptcy court. But that’s another story.

At one point, conservationists approached the tribe and asked for its help. On the other side of the property sold to the refuge, are the 465 acres just reacquired by the tribe. Those acres were sold by the Morris family, who purchased the land from three different families—the Carters, Baldersons and Sanders—about 25 years ago.

“We bought them as an investment,” said Johnny Morris, who is president of the family business, Northern Neck Lumber Company, in Warsaw.

And there’s another piece of Fones Cliffs that the Morris family owns that they hope to sell to the tribe.

And while there was good timber on the property they sold to the tribe, the Morrises said they never timbered it. Kennon Morris, Johnny’s younger brother, said they went in once after Hurricane Isabel to salvage damaged trees.

They believe former owners built a home on each property as part of the 1862 Homestead Act during the Civil War. Some had timbered their properties.

An old road cuts through the properties down to the water and runs parallel to the river to Jones Creek.

“And that was a main thoroughfare when everything was done by water,” said Kennon Morris. “Supplies came in through there.”

The brothers said their family had no intention of ever developing the properties. Instead, they tried to sell it to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to be part of the refuge. That led to years of waiting and left them unhappy with the federal process—a multitiered, slow-moving endeavor that usually can’t match the high prices landowners want. That’s when conservationists and donors step in.

Kennon, who went to school with Bowers, met Chief Richardson through him. The brothers and their father, Ben, decided they wanted the tribe to buy their land.

“We sat down and talked with them, I think just before the pandemic, and here we are,” said Kennon.

“They’re just a wonderful family and they wanted us to have this land back,” said Richardson. “Ben Morris said, ‘We want the tribe to have this land and we won’t sell it to anyone else.’”

And there’s a connection to the tribe through the brothers’ mother. A mile down from Kendall Farm, where Friday’s celebration took place, is another farm, Brooksbank, where the Morris brothers’ grandmother once lived.

“It’s kind of ironic because (that’s) where my mother’s family grew up,” said Kennon. He said they knew many people from the Rappahannock tribal community.

“I know my grandmother would be very happy. That’s my mother’s mother,” said Kennon. “And my mother’s very happy, too. Because they know that it’s going to somebody like that and it won’t be developed.”

And he added, for him, the best part about the deal is it wasn’t funded by taxpayers.

The Chesapeake Conservancy with Richardson wrangled much of the complicated sale, making it happen in a little over a year. It took many attorneys.

“By divine appointment, a family came to the Wilderness Society looking for a project that would conserve land and protect waterfowl,” Richardson said.

That was members of the family of Dr. William Dodge Angle, who was seeking to conserve land on the Rappahannock River. That was combined with a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through Walmart’s Acres for America Program to purchase the property from the Morris family. A permanent conservation easement was granted to the USFWS.

“BIA officials are taking the land into trust for the tribe so it will perpetually be protected through the Department of Interior,” Richardson said.

For the Rappahannock Tribe, conservation is one of the most important aspects of owning the land.

“Dr. King has found ritual artifacts there and we don’t want development there,” Richardson said.

In addition is the colonial history documented by John Smith.

“The people Smith encountered in the Rappahannock valley were clearly keeping an eye on him and his men, who they considered ‘a people come from under the world, to take their world from them,’” said King.

Quoting from Smith’s account, King wrote:

“On the north side, atop what Smith described as ‘high white clay clifts,’ the Rappahannocks had established lookouts while, on the opposite side in a ‘low playne marsh,’ 30 to 40 Rappahannock warriors disguised themselves with branches so convincingly that Smith and his men ‘took them for little bushes growing among the sedge.’ As Smith’s boat passed by, the warriors launched a simultaneous volley of arrows before dropping back down into the marsh. Smith and his men sped westward, managing to escape harm while the Rappahannocks declared victory, “dauncing and singing very merrily” in view of the fleeing vessel.”

Richardson wants the property to be a place of learning, not just for tribal members and their children, but for the general public. There are plans for public outreach through trails, a 16th-century village, and other components meant to tell the tribe’s culture and history.

Nature will be an underlying theme, as the area is rich in wildlife and plant diversity. Richardson refers to Beverly Marsh across from the cliffs as once being the tribe’s “grocery store.” She said she hopes to impart Indigenous knowledge to help get through the climate crises.

“In the face of genocide and assimilation and everything that the generations of our people have been through on this land, that they survived and come back in a time when our planet is in crisis to bring forth that traditional knowledge that have helped us survive for thousands of years on this land.”