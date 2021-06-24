A rebuilt Shiloh Baptist Church reopens, gives thanks

“This is beyond anything I could ever have imagined. It is amazing just to be part of something like this,” Rev. Washington said at the top of the service. “Everyone from Shiloh, welcome home. Amen. Amen. Thank you, Lord.”

Shiloh was organized near Brandy Station in 1867, immediately after the Civil War ended.

After Appomattox, many formerly enslaved people wanted to form their own congregations, and Shiloh was one result. The original building was constructed on land donated by Willis Madden, a free African-American entrepreneur who operated a popular tavern and store in Culpeper County between Stevensburg and Lignum.

The later church’s 1897 cornerstone was the oldest surviving such block from any Black church in Culpeper, according to Virginia historian Eugene Scheel.

Now, Shiloh has a spacious new sanctuary filled with natural light during the day, complemented by a handmade pulpit, lectern and Virginia-cedar cross, a large kitchen, a modern sound system and wall-mounted televisions to enhance services and events.

“Many of you remember 9/11, where you were when you heard that news. It stays in you. You remember when the (Mineral) earthquake came. And Nov. 2, 2019: Many of us will remember where we were and what we were doing when word came.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}