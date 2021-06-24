A rebuilt Shiloh Baptist Church reopens, gives thanks

The congregation of Brandy Station’s historic Shiloh Baptist Church is back on its feet, literally and spiritually.
Members are again worshipping at the 19th-century church’s site but in a brand-new building constructed to replace their old sanctuary, which a fire gutted on a Saturday night, Nov. 2, 2019.
On Saturday evening a week ago, they gathered in the new structure for a Thank You Service to express appreciation to the many churches, businesses and individuals who helped Shiloh recover and rebuild. The Rev. Reese Washington, the church’s pastor, invited key supporters to share their thoughts, too.
“Like the beautiful phoenix rising from the ashes, so too does Shiloh Church today,” supporter Scott Found told the crowd. “Along the way, #ShilohStrong showed a community what unconditional love looks like and what it can accomplish. ... What could have been a short story of tragedy turned into a lesson of love and encouragement for an entire community in a time of social injustice.”
About 100 people of all ages assembled in the bright and airy sanctuary for the joyous occasion, which featured music, prayer and testimonials by donors and area ministers.
The special service came just 595 days after a nighttime blaze, attributed to an electrical short, destroyed the 1897 wooden church building.
“This is beyond anything I could ever have imagined. It is amazing just to be part of something like this,” Rev. Washington said at the top of the service. “Everyone from Shiloh, welcome home. Amen. Amen. Thank you, Lord.”
Shiloh was organized near Brandy Station in 1867, immediately after the Civil War ended.
After Appomattox, many formerly enslaved people wanted to form their own congregations, and Shiloh was one result. The original building was constructed on land donated by Willis Madden, a free African-American entrepreneur who operated a popular tavern and store in Culpeper County between Stevensburg and Lignum.
The later church’s 1897 cornerstone was the oldest surviving such block from any Black church in Culpeper, according to Virginia historian Eugene Scheel.
Now, Shiloh has a spacious new sanctuary filled with natural light during the day, complemented by a handmade pulpit, lectern and Virginia-cedar cross, a large kitchen, a modern sound system and wall-mounted televisions to enhance services and events.
“Many of you remember 9/11, where you were when you heard that news. It stays in you. You remember when the (Mineral) earthquake came. And Nov. 2, 2019: Many of us will remember where we were and what we were doing when word came.”
Washington recounted racing to Shiloh that night and being devastated to see its building gone, unsure of what to do next.
But the Rev. Douglas Greene, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lignum, prayed with him and picked up his spirits.
“Tomorrow, you’ll come and preach, and we’re going to have a good time,” Washington recalled Greene told him.
That Sunday, Shiloh’s members worshiped at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
“That Sunday brought a lot of tears and a lot of worship,” Washington said. “It was cleansing. And that night, three souls got saved.”
Right away, Mount Olive, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Christ Episcopal Church, the Brandy Station fire hall, and Found and Sons Funeral Home’s chapel all offered the use of their facilities so the congregation could continue to meet for worship services.
Area businesses and business people swiftly pledged $40,000 to the church’s reconstruction effort. The Rev. Dan Carlton, pastor of Culpeper Baptist Church, hosted a gospel concert to raise funds and “help everyone in tough times.”
Wayne and Joan Payne, members of Oak Shade Methodist Church in Rixeyville, offered to make a new cross—for free. Wayne, 81, did that, but also wound up making a pulpit and a lectern, all crafted of long-lasting cedar.
Cedar Mountain Stone donated granite. Comfortable chairs for the sanctuary were contributed by New Life in Christ in Fredericksburg. And others gave in all sorts of ways.
Construction contractor M.D. Russell told Saturday’s attendees that it was an honor to work with them to redesign and rebuild the church’s physical home.
Washington praised Russell for volunteering on the project and lining up government permits even before he was chosen to do the work. And he thanked Found, who placed his hand over his heart in return, for stepping forward to raise money for the rebuilding.
“595 days ago, people gathered here, all types of people from all walks of life,” Found, owner of Found and Sons Funeral Home and a Culpeper businessman for 32 years, told the group as he thought back to the fire. “In most cases, without knowing about the others’ efforts. ... Never did anyone yearn for acknowledgement. Rather, they joined hands in whatever capacity to tirelessly work together to see this day come to fruition.”
Culpeper business owner Tony Troilo was also lauded for holding several fundraisers to aid Shiloh. His daughter Caitlin, a volunteer with the Brandy Station fire department, was one of the first firefighters to arrive on Nov. 2, and suffered third-degree burns from a flashover during the blaze.
“Each one of us has scars in our hearts and minds from that night that we will carry to the grave,” Troilo said. “But that’s OK. ... Tonight marks the beginning of a new house of God.”
