A safety priority 3 years ago, McDevitt Dr. & Rt. 3 roundabout project lags

The No. 1 ranked safety project in the VDOT Culpeper District when approved three years ago for $6.2 million in SmartScale funding, the anticipated roundabout at McDevitt Drive and Route 3 in the Town of Culpeper is not slated to be in place for at least another three years.

The public has until May 9 to submit comments on the project at the high-crash location that will dramatically, with an emphasis on safety, reconstruct a gateway to town leading to the community college, world bank and data centers.

VDOT Culpeper District Headquarters opened its auditorium last Thursday night for two hours to answer questions and take feedback from the public about the planned roundabout and to hear from local government officials.

In its current configuration, it can be almost impossible at peak times to make a left onto Route 3 from the stop sign on McDevitt Drive at the intersection. It’s also precarious to try and make a left onto McDevitt from Route 3 at a junction that has seen dozens of rear-end collisions in that scenario.

Roundabouts, increasingly installed by VDOT around the state, are designed to remove conflicts that arise from left-turn movements at traditional stop-controlled intersections.

The accident rate at the Culpeper intersection has been high for years, yet the state-controlled project still remains years away.

There were 25 crashes at the location from 2016-2020 with 19 resulting in injury, according to VDOT data.

From 2012 to 2016, there were 22 vehicle crashes within 300-feet of the McDevitt Drive/Route 3 intersection and 21 crashes at the intersection, resulting in 15 injuries, VDOT said.

The most common cause (14 times) was a vehicle trying to turn left from McDevitt Drive onto Route 3, according to data provided by the state transportation department back in 2019 when the project got approved for full funding through competitive SmartScale.

Average daily trips through the spot are more than 8,500 on Route 3 and more than 5,000 from McDevitt, according to VDOT.

Roundabouts, though unpopular with some motorists, reduce crash frequency by about 80 percent as well as crash severity. But progress has been slow on the Culpeper project.

The Culpeper District residency engineer told the Board of Supervisors in 2019, prior to COVID, preliminary engineering on the McDevitt Drive/Route 3 project would begin in the near future. He projected the traffic improvement would be in place by late fall 2023, the engineer told local officials then.

Culpeper Town Council, as early as 2018, along with the county board, supported a roundabout at that location due to the frequency of accidents.

But per the current timeline, subject to change, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation at the intersection is slated to occur in the spring of 2023, the project put out to bid in fall of 2024 and construction completed by winter 2026.

A VDOT spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request asking why the project has been so delayed.

The Town of Culpeper has several roundabouts already, including the large, two-lane circle at North Main Street, which opened in 2014, connecting Route 29, 15 and 229, and replacing several traffic lights at the location.

There’s another roundabout connecting nearby Col. Jameson Blvd. to Old Rixeyville Road and at the end of boulevard to Sperryville Pike.

The Star-Exponent is waiting to hear back from town police and VDOT about accident data prior to and since installation of the North Main Street roundabout.

The town is in the process of putting out to bid another roundabout at the intersection of Blue Ridge Avenue and Evans Street, near Yowell Meadow Park, another place where it’s hard to make left turns at certain times.

VDOT engineer Jonathan Stowe, at Thursday’s public hearing in the Culpeper District auditorium, stood over blueprints for the McDevitt roundabout, saying its geometry was carefully crafted to “slow things down”—motorists going 45 miles per hour on Route 3, coming from town, to 25 miles per hour and lower inside the roundabout. He said it was ideal location for a circle.

“This layout is the safest intersection you can build,” Stowe said, calling it a simpler design. “I really like this because unless traffic is heavy, (you) just find a gap,” the VDOT engineer of said of yielding to traffic inside the circle.

VDOT engineer Mike Jacobs said the project was scored for funding based on the safety factor, stating it continues to be problematic for rear-end crashes of vehicles trying to turn left onto McDevitt from Route 3. “The problem has not gone away,” he said.

The project will include new sidewalks from the MinuteMan Mini Mall on Route 3 connecting around the corner to existing sidewalks at SWIFT.

Former project manager John Rose, with VDOT, said it’s an overall good project that will help with safety and congestion in the PM peak.

“It will allow people to move more smoothly,” he said.

At Thursday’s open house, people could record public comments about the project, fill out a survey or email comments.

Written comments may be submitted by mail to Justin Cooner, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701 or Justin.Cooner@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

