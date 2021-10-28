A SCARY SCHEDULE: Halloween happenings in Culpeper

Halloween is back in a mammoth way for 2021 with a variety of ghoulish get-togethers in the works this weekend for young and ancient alike. Here’s a lamenting list:
Family Friendly
Friday, Oct. 29Braggs Corner Trunk or Treat: 5-8 p.m. with area businesses at 16182 Rogers Rd. in Culpeper, prizes for best trunks, raffles and candy for the kids.
Spirits of the Graffiti House: 5 to 9 p.m. at the historic Civil War site in Brandy Station where wounded soldiers convalesced. Culpeper Paranormal shares ghostly stories, equipment and investigations, free, family friendly, masks required.
Moonlight Halloween Candy Hunt: 6 p.m. at the Culpeper Sports Complex for ages 2-12, costume contest, looking for sweets on the football fields and the Golden Pumpkin. Free, registration required through Culpeper Parks & Recreation.
Saturday, Oct. 30Final countdown: 7:30 a.m. to noon for the last CRI Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market of the season in the Culpeper Baptist Church parking lot. Don’t get left behind. With live music by Mo Safren to end the era.
Soldiers of Virginia: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the deathly Cedar Mountain Civil War Battlefield. Historical wartime snapshot from Jamestown-World War II. Re-enactors, firing demonstrations end with “Mad Minute” of fast firing. $5/adult fee in support of Friends of Cedar Mountain. Free for children with parking at 9465 General Winder Rd. in Rapidan.
Trunk or Treat at Koons: 1 p.m. around the parking lot at the dealership, 401 James Madison Hwy. in Culpeper, candy, toys, costumes, and fun.
Hayrides in Elkwood: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturdays this fall. Turn by Southern States on Beverly Ford Road, past Culpeper Regional Airport to the tractor with wagon on the left.
Evolve Center Trunk or Treat: 3 to 5 p.m. outside of the schools at 450 Radio Lane in Culpeper, best costume and trunk contests, candy and face painting.
Jeep or Treat Carnival: Trunk or treat with Jeeps only 3-6 p.m. at Chrysler of Culpeper, trophies for best vehicles, lots of sweets, carnival games, raffles and food trucks to benefit Services to Abused Families and The Jadie Bug Tobster Foundation.
Hocus Pocus at Salem VFD: Trunk or Treat 4-7 p.m. at the fire station, 13428 Scotts Mill Road in Culpeper then it’s drive-in movie night at 7:30 featuring the 1993 film with Bette Midler as a witch. Donations welcome.
Harvest Fest: 4-6 p.m. at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper. Trunk or treat, hay rides, bounce house, games, cake walk, hot dogs.
Culpeper Downtown Trick or Treat: 5 to 6 p.m. on East Davis Street with local merchants and costumed kids.
Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Trunk or Treat: 5-8 p.m. at Art Dance of Culpeper, 101 Duke St. Food trucks, trunk winners, parade performances
All Hallows Eve Bones Service: 6:30 p.m. in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church cemetery, around back at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with games, refreshments and treats in the parish hall. Costumes encouraged.
For teens and adults
Friday & SaturdayHaunted Trail: Culpeper FFA hosts this 2nd annual haunt 5:30-9 p.m. Friday and 6 to 10 Saturday on the cross country trail behind the softball and baseball fields at Culpeper County High School. HAUNTED trail may not be suitable for all ages.
For Adults
All weekendOktoberfest: 4 to 10 Friday and noon to 10 Saturday at Far Gohn Brewing Co., 301 S. East St. in Culpeper, live music from Fountains and Brian Franke and Pizza Sundays.
Saturday, Oct. 30Adult Halloween Party: 7 p.m. at Orlean Market live music with Torrey Berry, fire on the patio and costumes. RSVP for dinner.
Halloween Party & BBQ Benefit: 7-10 p.m. at Beer Hound Brewery on Waters Place next to the Culpeper Depot, music by AP Project, costume contest, 50/50, fortune telling, dinner for a donation to benefit a regular, Greg Hammond, after he unexpectedly lost a leg.
FreakFest: Hump Day Media 18-and-older Halloween party 9 p.m-2 a.m. at Culpeper Buffalo Wild Wings. Live music by DJ TORCH and cash prizes for sexiest, scariest and funniest costumes. Get tickets in advance.
Last Dance Halloween Party: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Pier, 302 E. Davis St. in Culpeper with DJ Javiwood and DJ Dreamchild. Cash prize for funniest, scariest and most original costumes. Cover charge.
Nightmare on Main Street: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Sangria Bowl, enter under the marquee at the spirit-filled State Theatre, 205 S. Main in Culpeper. Costume contest, cash prize and Rico de Ponce playing Top 40, Dancehall, Reggaeton, Salsa. 18 and older, cover charge.
