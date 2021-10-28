A SCARY SCHEDULE: Halloween happenings in Culpeper

Halloween is back in a mammoth way for 2021 with a variety of ghoulish get-togethers in the works this weekend for young and ancient alike. Here’s a lamenting list:

Family Friendly

Friday, Oct. 29Braggs Corner Trunk or Treat: 5-8 p.m. with area businesses at 16182 Rogers Rd. in Culpeper, prizes for best trunks, raffles and candy for the kids.

Spirits of the Graffiti House: 5 to 9 p.m. at the historic Civil War site in Brandy Station where wounded soldiers convalesced. Culpeper Paranormal shares ghostly stories, equipment and investigations, free, family friendly, masks required.

Moonlight Halloween Candy Hunt: 6 p.m. at the Culpeper Sports Complex for ages 2-12, costume contest, looking for sweets on the football fields and the Golden Pumpkin. Free, registration required through Culpeper Parks & Recreation.

Saturday, Oct. 30Final countdown: 7:30 a.m. to noon for the last CRI Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market of the season in the Culpeper Baptist Church parking lot. Don’t get left behind. With live music by Mo Safren to end the era.