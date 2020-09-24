A sweet new destination: Frosty's ice cream opens on Main Street

Getting through the lull has required a positive attitude, she said: “Hoping that things were going to clear up and people were going to start venturing out and come enjoy ice cream.”

Little said they almost didn’t open.

“We stayed on hold for some months on end just thinking maybe it will pass, maybe go on away from here, but it stayed for a long time and when it started closing businesses down I’m just like oh my god, what are we going to do now?” he said of the pandemic.

Little decided to pull the trigger after receiving encouragement from the town and its people.

“I was asking around, what do you think, do you think I should do it, my neighbors, they was like, yeah! I think you should do it. We don’t have an ice cream place around here and it would be really nice. I was like, you sure?” he said. “If the town hadn’t told me to do it, I wouldn’t have because I feel like everything is shut down, closed, I really don’t want to open up. I think we should just cut our losses.”

Business at Frosty’s the past two months has been slow. Little added, “But we have enough faithful that’s coming on a regular basis that’s keeping us afloat.”