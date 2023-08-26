RHOADESVILLE — Overweight her entire life, Donna McClung started getting serious about her health after becoming paralyzed in a devastating motor vehicle crash in 2007, a few miles from her Orange County home.

She recently reached an incredible milestone in that fitness journey in spite of many setbacks.

An inspiring story of determination, the 62-year-old grandmother, on July 1, completed an alternate version of the Culpeper July 4 Freedom 5K—inside the gym at PATH Recreation & Fitness Center, the new Culpeper Wellness Foundation facility on Lovers Lane.

McClung, a paraplegic, used her arms to power a GRIT Freedom Chair, a mix between a manual wheelchair and a mountain bike. Making 30 laps around the air-conditioned gym wearing a heart monitor, a catheter bag and her support team by her side, the para-athlete finished the 3.1-mile challenge with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 42 seconds. The grinding of the bike handles so was intense she rubbed a hole in her jeans in one spot.

“She’s A Little Runaway” by Bon Jovi aptly blared across the gym from her race playlist as McClung crossed the finish line, streamers colored purple, her favorite color.

“I feel fantastic,” she said moments later. “This goal’s been going on since 2014, just going through all the hurdles and to get through those hurdles.”

McClung said her arms felt fine having geared back and forth hundreds of times to complete the race.

“I am hot and tired,” she conceded, urging others to always keep going. “Take a deep breath, and ask why are you in the situation you are in, because there always lessons to be learned, and know that you can do anything. My shirt says, ‘it seems impossible until it isn’t,’ so everything seems impossible until one day it isn’t anymore.”

Hit by a tractor-trailer, long recovery

A native of Falls Church, McClung moved with her family as a teenager to Orange County where she attended high school and met her husband of 45 years, Ricky. When the crash happened 16 years ago, she had raised three kids, completed her degree at Germanna Community College and Mary Washington College in computer science and was working in weapons system testing for a defense contractor.

McClung’s first grandchild had just taken her first step when she took her last.

She was on her way home from a doctor’s appointment, sitting on Route 20 waiting to make a left turn onto the road to her residence when she was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer hauling frozen chickens.

“I looked in my rearview mirror, I heard screeching tires and saw this gigantic tractor-trailer truck … She said she just didn’t see me,” said McClung. The impact from behind caused McClung’s car to go into the right travel lane and she was struck again by another vehicle.

“That side of my car was completely crushed … my seat broke back and may have saved my life. All I felt was a tiny thud and then the next thing I remember is a woman praying over me and then the rescue squad people,” she said in a late June interview at her house.

“I was conscious on and off, jaws of life got me out. They airlifted me, don’t remember that, remember how bumpy the ride was, and I heard the theme song to ‘MASH’ in my head.”

McClung doesn’t remember being in ICU at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for 30 days or the induced coma. She was not aware of the spinal cord injury she sustained that left her legs paralyzed. McClung recalled her first awareness of the paralysis.

“I thought I had something stuck to my back. What I was feeling was the staples,” she said. “I kept trying to move in my dreams and I couldn’t. It was a shock.”

Transferred to Health South for a long rehab period, McClung started working with the nurses and staff on her recovery. She had feeding tubes, breathing tubes and a trach. The wreck was March 14, 2007, and she was still in the hospital in June. Sometime that summer she went home to a different life.

“My spinal cord bowed, had to line it back up. I have a rod and a bunch of pins,” McClung said. “They were hoping at first it was just swelling, but feeling never came back.”

She had a head injury, broken pelvis and broken hip. Over the years, McClung said she has started to get sensations back, that she can feel when her back is touched and around her torso. She cannot move her legs, but McClung says she will walk again—someday.

“I always go back to—I will walk in some fashion,” she said, mentioning new technologies like brain implants. “When I talk about walking again, (I have) a vision of me and my husband riding bikes together and me picking flowers and putting them in a basket, having a picnic lunch.”

Health journey, life partner

Adjusting to life as a paraplegic seemed insurmountable. McClung experienced anger and hopelessness, enduring a period of deep depression. Like in the past, she turned to food for comfort, she said.

“I’ve had weight problems my whole life; when I met Ricky, (I) had lost 100 pounds, gained it all back, lost it again, yo-yo effect, I turned to food for nurture—with being in a wheelchair, I gained 100 pounds,” McClung said.

At her heaviest, she was 315 pounds. Seeking solutions for better health, McClung started rehab at the medically integrated Powell Wellness Center. There, she started working with her first trainer, Gordon Wicks, as well as life coach, Kelly Czajkowski. McClung has worked with trainer Marcus Haywood for a decade.

“The weight was coming off—25% is your food, 75 % is your mind because when you get to the level of obesity I was at there is something going on behind the scenes that needs to be worked through,” McClung said. “Kelly helped me work through the baggage.”

Crucial to her success has been meal planning. McClung selects foods based on set amounts of “macros”—fats, carbs and proteins. She’s allowed one “free meal” per week. McClung has gotten creative to eat the things she likes—a peanut butter wrap made with egg whites drizzled with banana protein powder, Philly cheese steak fries in the air fryer made with sweet potatoes, cheese, ribeye from Wegman’s and peppers and onions.

McClung said in the June interview she picked up a few pounds again and is really sticking with the plan and having to adjust, doing less workouts due to a recent diagnosis of AFib, an irregular heart rhythm.

“That’s the way life is, it’s not always just taking off the pounds, it’s keeping it off,” she said. “Never give up. Pick up your ass and get back on track.”

By her side all along the way has been Ricky.

“I support her 100%,” he said when asked about the 5K. “She can do it, there’s no doubt about that. (She’s) probably the strongest person I know in the world with everything she’s been through.”

Ricky McClung said he did not know if Donna was going to live or die.

“You’re a lucky woman to be alive, a miracle,” he said. “It’s just her. She’s tough as they come. All the surgeries, all the setbacks, broken legs, hip, pelvis, back … she just keeps coming back.”

In 2017, Donna fell in the shower and broke her legs. Ricky said it was never a question he would be there.

“That’s when they need you the most, would never leave, would be the wrong thing to do, plus I love her. She got me when she was young raised me to suit herself,” he said.

Ricky McClung, retired from the North Anna Dominion nuclear power plant, did a complete retrofit of their home in Rhoadesville to accommodate Donna in her electric chair, widening the halls and doorways, adding ramps, an elevator and a home gym.

“June 11 is our anniversary—45 good years, baby,” he said. “Ups and downs.”

Positive thinking, overcoming obstacles

Earlier this year, McClung started training for the Culpeper July 4 Freedom 5K, held on Independence Day on an outdoor course around downtown. McClung’s life coach told her about the GRIT Freedom Chair she could use to complete it, which is able to traverse rough surfaces, like their gravel driveway, where the training began. Her trainers told her she could do the 5K and McClung believed them.

“Each achievement of increasing my weight training, it just builds your self-esteem,” she said. “Old habits die hard,” McClung added of negative thoughts creeping in. “You have to really work hard to squash that.”

She used self-help books to focus on positive thinking.

“The idea is to say, that’s no longer true. I have more self-esteem now at my weight here than I had when I was a size 10 when I married Ricky,” McClung said. “It’s just so different, using this Freedom Chair, struggling and struggling, being comfortable with being uncomfortable. It has to be a struggle for your muscles to grow.”

She remembered breaking her legs and being led out the French doors by the rescue squad. A butterfly followed her the entire way, McClung said.

“My sister is a big spiritual person with animals so I told her, ‘I’m going to the hospital, I broke my legs. Tell me what a butterfly means.’ She said, ‘Change is coming.’ God was looking over me. I see every situation as what do I need to learn now, what is my lesson for this?” she said. “When I broke my legs, it was you need to be still awhile.”

McClung has started writing her memoir. One of the chapters is titled, “Frozen chicken hurts.”

“It’s taking a moment to be grateful, seeing something special and knowing God or the universe is saying, ‘hey, it’s OK’ ... I may stop for a bit because I’m really aggravated or this hurdle hit me … at some point you need to move forward,” she said.

Race day, a support system and the future

Moving forward was the theme for the big day—5K day at PATH Recreation Center, which donated use of the space. McClung had originally planned to walk with everyone else in town on July 4, but had to shift plans to a controlled environment, due to her potential heart issue.

McClung assembled her team. A literal cheering squad with pompoms set up, breaking out into affirmations every time McClung passed by. Czajkowski traveled from her home in Pennsylvania to be there for her client of 15 years.

“I’m a massage therapist, yoga instructor, personal trainer, nutrition coach for 24 years and have a lot of experience with the body in a holistic way,” said Czajkowski, who also has a home in Crozet, walking the 5K with Donna. “I am so proud of her. She’s wanted to achieve this, but life, and there were so many other things we were working on, so it happened in God’s time.”

McClung is working toward better health holistically, said the life coach.

“It’s hard to have patience, but she’s had so much patience. She hasn’t done anything invasive to change her body,” Czajkowski said. “When doctors or anybody has been like, hmm I don’t think you can do that, she’s been like, oh I can do it, let’s see. Just the determination and the motivation for her to reach this goal and to make it happen, she’s amazing.”

Haywood, a personal trainer at PATH Recreation Center and independently, also walked with Donna. He recalled working with her at Powell after the crash, and reflected on where she is today.

“Absolutely amazing—from near death to doing a 5K,” Haywood said.

McClung does not let challenges slow her down, he added. Haywood works daily with her on strength training and rides in the all-terrain Freedom Chair, propelled with upper body strength.

“She’s using her bigger muscle groups—can use her shoulders and wear out her biceps—so training to use her chest and back more,” said the trainer.

McClung completed a third of the 5K in a half hour, Haywood reported. “She’s on track. She’s doing what she’s doing, making sure her heart is doing OK.”

McClung’s daughter, Samantha Preston, of Charlottesville, was among the sizeable support group. Preston recalled her mom went to a very dark place for a number of years after becoming paralyzed, until she broke free.

“I think her love for her family played a big role in that,” Preston said. “I think she realized she didn’t want to miss out on life. She didn’t want to miss out on seeing her grandchildren grow. “Mom decided she wanted to live a long life. She plans to live over 100. She wants it all to be meaningful … she knew she had to get into better shape and work hard on her health.

McClung’s grandson, 14-year-old David Preston, got there early to run the 5K in the gym prior to his grandmother’s event. The freshman at Albemarle High School had a time of just over 19 minutes.

“I’m super proud of her,” the teen said, alongside Donna for her race. “She went through a lot so this is a very big comeback.”

McClung’s sister, head cheerleader Linda Rafferty, of Warrenton, echoed those sentiments: “She’s our hero. She’s got the best sense of humor, the best attitude.” Rafferty broke away to cheer a milestone in the 5K, “Lap 25, this is 25! Wooo!! Yay, Donna!”

Rafferty said her sister believes in doing as much as she can so she can help others.

“She would support us in a heartbeat and always has,” she said. “She’s been wanting to do something like this and things have gotten in her way, but she’s never given up.”

McClung reported this week she has been stricter on eating healthy and lost five pounds in the past month. She continues with her training and is looking into doing an outdoor 5K with her friends.

“There is one in Orange I might try,” McClung said. “I need to dig into it—it’s in October at a winery.”

PATH Recreation Center manager Cristy Kauffmann witnessed McClung’s recent finish. “She’s amazing. How do you not get inspired by that?”