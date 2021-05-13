AAA says gas drought end is in sight

Lines of anxious drivers eased Thursday as several Fredericksburg-area gas stations reopened their pumps, but plenty remained without fuel.

By Thursday afternoon, GasBuddy was reporting that 51 percent of Virginia’s gas stations remained dry, according to its crowdsourced data.

But with the Colonial Pipeline flowing again, AAA Mid-Atlantic said Thursday that gas stations will be replenished soon.

“While it will take several days for operations to get back to normal, this news will help to ease the supply strain seen on the East Coast—especially in southern Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee,” AAA said.

The 5,500-mile pipeline that provides more than half the gas to the East Coast was hit by a cyberattack late Friday. The FBI said the ransomware attack was orchestrated by a Russia-based criminal group called DarkSide.

In the days that followed the pipeline shutdown, people rushed to gas stations along the East Coast. That rush drained station tanks and closed pumps. Gas prices also spiked.