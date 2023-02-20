The rate of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents across the U.S. increased 23% in the four weeks ending Jan. 22 compared to the previous period ending Dec.18, according to the AARP Nursing Home Dashboard.

The increase represents the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes nationwide since the first Omicron wave last winter, AARP stated in a news release Monday. In Virginia, resident deaths increased by 160% in the four weeks ending Jan. 22, compared to the previous four weeks—more than seven times the national average.

Resident cases were up 56% and staff cases up by 82% during the same period. More recent CDC shows deaths and cases in two weeks since Jan. 22 declined by about one-third.

“While it is good news that the early winter wave of COVID-19 appears to have peaked nationwide, this new report shows that our loved ones in nursing homes are still highly vulnerable to the virus,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “Vaccinations are the best defense against COVID-19, and we must remain vigilant about protecting this population.”

For the period ending Jan. 22, 51% of nursing home residents nationwide and 22% of staff were up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. In Virginia, 53% of residents and 23% of staff were up to date on their vaccinations, according to AARP.

The new AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard also found that 20% of Virginia facilities reported a shortage of nurses or aides for the four weeks ending Jan. 22, a slight increase over the previous reporting period.

After a short plateau in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, weekly COVID-19 case rates have started another slow decline, according to the weekly update Friday from the local health district.

Hospitalization trends have continued a steady decline, according to RRHD.