AARP to offer free tax help in Central Virginia; new method due to virus

Beginning in mid-February, AARP will provide free tax preparation in Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Essex and Caroline counties and the city of Fredericksburg, the nonprofit announced this week.
Tax preparation is suspended for 2021 at Madison County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office.
In Culpeper County, this year’s new site is the Culpeper Senior Center at 710 U.S. Ave. Later this month, the center will be open Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 540-317-0539 to make appointments and for packet information.
In Culpeper County, AARP appointments may be scheduled for March 4 and later at the Culpeper Senior Center, its local site coordinator said Tuesday. Starting the middle of next week, people can pick up tax-preparation packets in the center’s foyer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., he said. After that, Culpeper packets will be available for pickup on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays during those hours.
Once people have filled out the forms in the packet, they should call AARP, leave their name and phone number, after which they will be called by a volunteer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AARP is limiting contact between taxpayers and its volunteers. Without exception, masks are required for in-person appointments. And everyone needs to bring a photo ID.
The new procedure will work like this: Taxpayers will pick up a packet at their local site, gather their tax information, put it in the included envelope, call and make an appointment, then meet a volunteer outside their local building or inside, the Culpeper coordinator said.
The volunteer will look over their documents, ask the taxpayer to sign forms and leave contact information, then prepare their tax return and call them to return to review the tax filing and sign it, the coordinator said. Then AARP will e-file the resident’s tax return.
In Orange County, there are two tax-help sites.
The Orange Community Center at 235 Warren St. in the town of Orange will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays, and possibly some Wednesdays. Call 540-661-5475 for appointments and packet information.
The Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in eastern Orange will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call 540-268-8837 for appointments and packets.
After Feb. 6, to make tax-help appointments and obtain information packets, call the site nearest you. Appointments will generally run through April 15, consistent with site hours, AARP said.
The AARP Tax Aide program aims to provide free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of the nonprofit’s volunteer training.
AARP membership is not required to use the service.
This season, space restrictions and fewer volunteers due to COVID issues will significantly restrict the number of returns that AARP can help prepare, the group said.
People with adjusted gross incomes greater than $125,000 and complicated tax issues should consider other avenues for their tax preparation to help AARP Tax Aide volunteers focus on people who truly need the free services.
The new procedures are in place for purposes of safety and efficiency of tax preparation. A tax packet must be obtained and filled out before making an in-person appointment. All tax documents must be collected and the Intake Form (13624-C) completely filled out and signed before an appointment can begin.
Hours and days will vary by location, and procedures for appointments will be provided when one is made. No walk-in appointments are available at any site this year.
