AARP to offer free tax help in Central Virginia; new method due to virus

Beginning in mid-February, AARP will provide free tax preparation in Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Essex and Caroline counties and the city of Fredericksburg, the nonprofit announced this week.

Tax preparation is suspended for 2021 at Madison County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office.

In Culpeper County, this year’s new site is the Culpeper Senior Center at 710 U.S. Ave. Later this month, the center will be open Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 540-317-0539 to make appointments and for packet information.

In Culpeper County, AARP appointments may be scheduled for March 4 and later at the Culpeper Senior Center, its local site coordinator said Tuesday. Starting the middle of next week, people can pick up tax-preparation packets in the center’s foyer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., he said. After that, Culpeper packets will be available for pickup on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays during those hours.

Once people have filled out the forms in the packet, they should call AARP, leave their name and phone number, after which they will be called by a volunteer.