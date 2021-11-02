About 100 MWHC workers didn't meet vaccine mandate

About 100 medical staff and associates have not met Mary Washington Healthcare’s mandate to get a COVID-19 vaccine and will be out of a job if they don’t provide the needed paperwork in two weeks, according to the health care system.
MWHC announced in July that all workers would need a COVID-19 vaccine, along with a seasonal flu shot, by Halloween or would be terminated. More than 94 percent of MWHC’s workers have met that requirement, while another 4 percent were granted medical or religious exemptions, said Lisa Henry, MWHC’s marketing director.
Those exempted will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and don a medical-grade N95 mask while working in any MWHC facility, Henry said.
The remaining 2 percent who remain unvaccinated are under suspension and have a “two-week window to complete the requirement or will elect to voluntarily terminate their employment,” according to a statement from the health care system. MWHC is providing the additional time, until Nov. 14, because there’s always a “flurry of activity” that comes as a deadline nears, Henry said.
“We still have some people who could still meet the requirements,” she said, noting some may have gotten flu shots elsewhere, but their documentation hasn’t been registered. Or they may still decide to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “That’s why we don’t want to give real numbers, because we’re still in that window of time.”
In announcing how many workers had not been vaccinated, Mary Washington Healthcare stated it had about 4,200 employees. However, when the mandate was announced in July, Henry said there were about 5,000 workers.
She said on Monday “that when we talk about the entire workforce, we say 5,000 because some are contracted workers,” she said. They include traveling nurses who fill in on a temporary basis wherever they may be needed, as well as those who work in security, environmental services or food and nutrition.
While they all fall under the vaccine mandate, they’re technically not considered MWHC employees, she said.
However, as hospitals—and other businesses nationwide—deal with staff shortages, some of those who’ve participated in MWHC’s regular townhalls have asked why the health care system would fire people if the system is so overwhelmed.
At one such session in September, Dr. Mike McDermott, the chief executive officer of MWHC, said the vaccine policy “is centered around safety and we will not sacrifice that safety for any reason.” At that time, he estimated that those who might choose to leave represented about 1 percent of the staff.
In an August story in The Free Lance–Star, Amanda Davitt, an emergency room nurse at Mary Washington Hospital, stressed “one of the core beliefs of nursing is autonomy and a person’s right to make an informed decision.” She said she didn’t plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she wanted to make the choice for herself, not be mandated to do so.
On Monday, she said she had been granted an exemption and is remaining at her job.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, which is part of HCA Virginia, has not mandated vaccines for its health care workers, but CEO David McKnight said the “majority of HCA Healthcare colleagues are fully vaccinated.” He noted that universal protections are in place, including requiring all staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status when dealing with patients. Those who don’t work with patients and aren’t vaccinated also are required to wear them, McKnight said.
Other Virginia health care systems that imposed vaccine mandates have dealt with resignations or terminations, according to Fierce Health, a health care website that also delves into the business and policies of the industry. It keeps an ongoing tally of the number of employees let go as a result of the mandate on its website.
Those in Virginia include Inova Health, which dropped 89 of its 20,000-person workforce; Richmond University Medical Center, which had a dozen resignations but did not disclose how many terminations; and Valley Health, which terminated about 72 workers from its staff of 6,300 people, according to Fierce Health.
Others across the nation have seen terminations on a similar scale to Mary Washington Healthcare. Houston Methodist, which was the first to announce a vaccine mandate, said 153 members of its 26,000-person workforce either resigned or were fired. Advocate Aurora Health near Chicago terminated 440 employees for not getting vaccinated, or less than 1 percent of the total workforce.
At the same time, governors of 12 states have signed legislation restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to a report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Many of the bans exempted hospitals, health care workers or others in “patient-facing settings,” but Arkansas was one that declared “agencies may not discriminate against or coerce individuals who refuse a COVID-19 vaccine by withholding opportunities for career advancement, wage increases or insurance discounts,” according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
