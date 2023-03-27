The American Battlefield Trust’s most recent preservation victory protects 47 acres across the Cedar Creek Battlefield in the Shenandoah Valley and Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpeper County, according to a release.

With the assistance of the National Park Service, American Battlefield Protection Program, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Virginia Land Conservation Fund and Trust donors, this acreage now can be a place of learning and reflection for generations to come, the release stated.

“Each parcel of hallowed ground we save presents a chance to further understand the history of our nation,” said Trust President David Duncan.

More than 50 miles south of Cedar Creek, Cedar Mountain Battlefield has grown by 45 newly-preserved acres with the new preservation.

The 1862 battle, considered a Confederate victory during the Civil War, featured Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson rallying his Rebel troops with the wielding of a rusted saber sheathed in its scabbard. The newly protected acreage was the site of an hour-long artillery duel, including Confederate Capt. William Pegram’s famed battery, that led to the battle’s conclusion.

The Trust has already committed a 1,700-acre donation of land across the Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station battlefields to create Culpeper Battlefields State Park. The organization remains committed to bringing preservation to an even higher level at these sites, the release stated.

The Trust is currently fundraising to save another seven acres at Cedar Mountain, plus 97 acres at Brandy Station, according to the release. See battlefields.org/104AcresVirginiaPiedmont for more information.

The 2.5 acres preserved at the recent acquisition at Cedar Creek will go to the National Park Service’s Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. The property is adjacent to park headquarters and on a central part of the battlefield where war waged Oct. 19, 1864, during the boldly executed Battle of Cedar Creek, the release stated.

Federals commanded by Cols. Rutherford B. Hayes and Howard Kitching retreated across the ground, pursued by Confederate Maj. Gen. Stephen D. Ramseur’s division in the early hours of the battle.

While attempts were made to hold off Ramseur’s attack, Union forces were hit, and the line collapsed. Blue-clad soldiers again retreated across the now-preserved property. The battle was ultimately won by Union forces, who rallied and launched a crushing counterattack, the release stated. This victory extinguished any hope of further Confederate offensives in the Valley.

“Preservation of the site means no additional residences in an area already inundated with new construction around Middletown, plus preservation of the view of the Belle Grove manor house from the park’s Morning Attack Trail,” said Karen Beck-Herzog, site manager of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. “Grounds preserved by the Trust have opened battlefield lands previously held privately, allowing visitors to interact with the park in a variety of ways as they walk in the footsteps of soldiers.”