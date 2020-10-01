Actions or words? Christians called to live in way of mercy, humility and love

Are words more important than actions, when it comes to human relationships? That seems to be the question Jesus addresses in today’s parable. He tells the story of a father with two sons. (Considering their behavior, one can guess they are young adults, maybe adolescents.)

The father tells the first son to go and work in the vineyard, and the son says, “I will not.” Later, we are told, he changes his mind and does the work after all. The second son immediately responds, “I go, sir,” but then does not do the work.

Jesus asks, “Which of the two did the will of the father?” The people in the crowds listening to him know the correct answer and easily provide it: The first son did the will of his father. Clearly this is the example that proves the adage, “Actions speak louder than words.”

Words can be all over the inner maps of our personalities. They can speak the truth or its opposite, suggest one thing and mean something else. Words can be as mixed up as the person who speaks them.

Actions, on the other hand, come straight from the heart. What motivates our actions—love, respect, humility, anger, fear—will be clear to those who witness them.