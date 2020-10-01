Actions or words? Christians called to live in way of mercy, humility and love

Are words more important than actions, when it comes to human relationships? That seems to be the question Jesus addresses in today’s parable. He tells the story of a father with two sons. (Considering their behavior, one can guess they are young adults, maybe adolescents.)
The father tells the first son to go and work in the vineyard, and the son says, “I will not.” Later, we are told, he changes his mind and does the work after all. The second son immediately responds, “I go, sir,” but then does not do the work.
Jesus asks, “Which of the two did the will of the father?” The people in the crowds listening to him know the correct answer and easily provide it: The first son did the will of his father. Clearly this is the example that proves the adage, “Actions speak louder than words.”
Words can be all over the inner maps of our personalities. They can speak the truth or its opposite, suggest one thing and mean something else. Words can be as mixed up as the person who speaks them.
Actions, on the other hand, come straight from the heart. What motivates our actions—love, respect, humility, anger, fear—will be clear to those who witness them.
As Christians, we are called to model our actions on the actions of our Lord. As Psalm 25 states it, we are to ask, “Show me your ways, O Lord, and teach me your paths.” The psalm also speaks of the Lord’s compassion and love as the reason why the psalmist puts his trust in God.
In the psalm, a distinction is made between humility (“He guides the humble in doing right”) and humiliation (“My God, I put my trust in you; let me not be humiliated”).
In his letter to the Philippians, Paul writes beautiful words about the humility of our Lord: “If then there is any encouragement in Christ, any consolation from love, any sharing in the Spirit, any compassion and sympathy…be of the same mind, having the same love…Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves…Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ Jesus… who emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, being born in human likeness”[though he was the Son of God]. “And being found in human form, he humbled himself and became obedient to the point of death—even death on a cross.”
As modern Christians, we may not be asked to follow the Lord’s path to the cross, but we are called to live according to his way of mercy, humility, and love, as evidenced by our actions towards others.
The beautiful collect appointed for today begins with the words, “O God, you declare your almighty power chiefly in showing mercy and pity.” Please take a moment to ponder those words with me, remembering that we are called to follow the loving path of the Lord ourselves.
When have we observed powerful men or women, business or world leaders, demonstrating their power “chiefly in showing mercy and pity”? When have we, individually or collectively, exercised whatever power we possess in that way?
Surely there are some examples. What has come to mind for me is the Marshall Plan. Enacted by the U.S. Senate in 1948, and signed into law by President Harry Truman, the Marshall Plan required our nation to spend in today’s money 129 billion dollars, over four years, to help European countries, including West Germany, recover from the devastation of World War II.
In that generosity our nation demonstrated to our allies and to the rest of the world that we, as a people, are capable of showing “mercy and pity” when there is a dire need for such loving action. May we each follow the path of humility and kindness, acting from hearts that love, as modeled for us by our Lord. Amen.
A Reflection by Lay Preacher Susan Bagby of Graves Chapel in Graves Mill, Madison County. The chapel remains closed to physical worship due to the pandemic.
