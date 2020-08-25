Active COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Fauquier, Madison nursing homes

In addition to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center on Madison Road, two more area nursing homes are now dealing with cases of the infectious respiratory illness.
Outbreaks in progress were reported Tuesday at Countryside Assisted Living in the Pratts area of Madison County (eight cases, according to VDH) and at Brookside Rehab & Nursing in Warrenton (48 cases).
Culpeper Health & Rehab has reported 29 cases among staff and residents, including one former patient who died from the novel coronavirus while in the local hospital.
Those most vulnerable to becoming severely ill and even dying from COVID-19 are those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said on Tuesday.
“The latest data show that over half of the deaths in Virginia due to COVID-19 have occurred in these facilities,” he said. “Until now, our district has been relatively spared, but that is no longer the case.”
As of Tuesday, VDH reported 2,494 COVID-19 deaths statewide.
“Virtually the only way these cases occur is when someone brings it into a facility,” Kartchner said. “So let’s watch out for each other, especially these folks who can’t fend for themselves. Wash your hands often, Watch your distance from others, and Wear a mask when you can’t.”
In a statement on its web site, Brookside Rehab reported 36 residents in the Fauquier County facility actively positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority,” the statement said. “We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.”
Family members of residents were encouraged to connect with loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
Kartchner said his office has been working closely with the three local facilities to assist in their response to cases of the illness that can be especially deadly for older people. That response has consistently included point prevalence surveys testing staff and residents for COVID-19 on a regular basis and more often during an outbreak, he said. The response has also involved limited points of access to the centers.
“Visitors, volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel are restricted from the facility except for end-of-life situations,” according to Kartchner.
Other measures in place involve keeping residents in their rooms, physical distancing and cancelling group activities and communal dining. Nursing home residents should only be allowed to leave for medically necessary purposes and should wear a mask, Kartchner said.
Locations have been designated in impacted facilities “to cohort residents with suspected or confirmed COVID-19” while screening healthcare personnel for COVID-19 at the beginning of their shift, Kartchner said. Universal use of facemasks by staff while at work, as supply allows, is recommended as well as designating particular healthcare providers who will be responsible for caring for COVID-19 patients.
Finally, nursing homes should follow environmental cleaning and disinfection procedures consistently and correctly, the area’s health director said.
Once a case is introduced into any congregate setting including workplaces and jails, it is difficult to control the spread of any infectious disease, Kartchner said.
“Compound that with the medical conditions many of these patients have, including ones that require significant medical care or ones that leave them without the mental faculties to self-regulate, and spread is even more problematic,” he said. “These are difficult times for everyone and these most vulnerable in society need to be protected.”
