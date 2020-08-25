Active COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Fauquier, Madison nursing homes

In a statement on its web site, Brookside Rehab reported 36 residents in the Fauquier County facility actively positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority,” the statement said. “We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.”

Family members of residents were encouraged to connect with loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.

Kartchner said his office has been working closely with the three local facilities to assist in their response to cases of the illness that can be especially deadly for older people. That response has consistently included point prevalence surveys testing staff and residents for COVID-19 on a regular basis and more often during an outbreak, he said. The response has also involved limited points of access to the centers.

“Visitors, volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel are restricted from the facility except for end-of-life situations,” according to Kartchner.