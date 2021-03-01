Addressing mistrust: Culpeper Black leaders say know the facts about COVID vaccine

A local Black pastor that most everybody knows around here is encouraging the area’s African-American community to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There are two options,” said the Rev. Sanford Reaves Jr., pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Locust Grove. “One involves the greatest percentage of me continuing my life and the other one is death.”
He received his first dose on Feb. 24, 2021 at Culpeper Middle School as part of health department clinic held in partnership with Culpeper County Emergency Services and Culpeper Medical Center.
“They need to see some Black faces doing it,” said Reaves, chairman of the Culpeper County Planning Commission and past president of the Culpeper Branch NAACP.
The 65-year-old said the first dose made him feel tired, but that was the only side effect. His wife received the shot as well, Reaves said, of the entire process which took less than two hours, and included scheduling of their booster shot on March 17.
He signed up to receive the vaccination through the health department web site and received a call for the appointment within about a week. Nationwide, Reaves said, fewer African-Americans are taking the coronavirus vaccine, a fact rooted in a historical mistrust in the medical system, he said.
“Our people have every reason to be a little concerned,” Reaves said. “African-Americans are afraid to take it, don’t want to take it, don’t trust it – will wait and see if everybody else gets it. There’s a lot of confusion, messages put out – anything to plant a seed of doubt.”
As for possible roots of that, Reaves mentioned the Tuskegee Institute syphilis study in the 1930s with U.S. Public Health Service that recruited hundreds of Black males , but without the benefit of patients’ informed consent or the provision of life-saving medical treatment.
The local pastor also mentioned the 2016 study that showed white medical students and residents believed Black patients feel less pain. Black leadership needs to combat that past by encouraging the community to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Reaves aid.
“Let them know we are doing it and at the same time encouraging them to vote – and to be around when it is time to vote,” he said.
Families deal with loss from coronavirus deaths, Reaves said, while nonfatal cases can leave long-lasting effects requiring long-term care. COVID-19 remains in the local community, he said, including recent cases among his own parishioners. Mount Zion has been meeting virtually via Facebook Live since last March, Reaves said, adding he looks forward to the day of meeting again in person – safely.
Vaccination demographics are only tracked by Virginia Dept. of Health at the state level, and not locally, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
As of March 1, 1.296 million Virginians had received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, the most were white people (564,792) compared to 105,910 African-Americans. Vaccinations given to Latinos totaled 43,801 and 32,073 were given Virginians of Asian or Pacific-Islander descent.
Population wise, around 6 percent of Black residents had taken the vaccine in Virginia as of Monday compared to around 10 percent of white residents, according to VDH data.
Culpeper Branch NAACP President Uzziah Harris, pastor at The Unity Church in town, also spoke about the historical context of Black people’s mistrust of the medical field. He mentioned Henrietta Lacks, the African-American Virginian who died from cancer in 1951. Doctors cultured her “immortal” cells without permission, leading to massive breakthroughs in science and medical treatments.
Compulsory sterilization of Black inmates perpetuates the mistrust, Harris said, along with pseudo-sciences that affirmed white supremacy and longtime past segregation of medical facilities that barred entry of Black professionals.
“If you can understand that you can understand why some are mistrustful,” he said.
African-Americans, in addition, have a medical history that needs attention in establishing that trust, Harris said: “From infant mortality to diabetes to heart disease – we got significant issues in the community related to health outcomes that has to be addressed.”
The NAACP is holding a series of virtual town halls related to the facts around COVID and the vaccine, he said, of information available at NAACP Culpeper Branch on Facebook. On the local level, Harris said, the group has been in touch with reps from Culpeper Medical Center and UVA to provide vaccine education.
“Meet them where they are – give them facts versus fiction – and allowing people to take that information, even in the context of mistrust, and hopefully act on it as it suits their best interests and for their family,” he said.
The novel coronavirus is disproportionately negatively impacting communities of color due to underlying health conditions and access to healthcare, Harris emphasized, saying that should be a focus as well – making sure there are access points to healthcare that allow people to sustain overall healthier lives.
If you don’t have preexisting conditions, you’re more likely to survive COVID-19, he said.
“We can see the virus is real so what are you doing then as an individual and in communities to ensure your best outcome?” Harris said, advocating for equal access to the vaccine. “It’s not just the NAACP, but our churches have to get involved in the fight, our local government has to get in the fight … We are encouraging people to make the best decision for their families.”
The Culpeper Branch NAACP President said he didn’t know yet if he would receive the vaccine, but that his mother and sister had. Harris said he curtails his own exposure to the virus by avoiding restaurants and gyms and worshipping while masked.
“That is the direction I take for myself,” he said, adding, “All of us have to make that decision.”
The National Minority Quality Forum, Congressional Black Caucus’ Health Braintrust, NAACP, National Urban League and Pro Football Hall of Fame, held a virtual Town Hall in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 25, “Black Americans & The COVID-19 Vaccine.”
The event focused on Black Americans’ distrust of vaccines and virus therapies. More than 700 attendees were polled, “Do you have any apprehension about taking any of the COVID-19 vaccines available?” with 56 percent responding “no,” 28 percent “yes,” and 16 percent “need more information.”
After hearing vaccine details from the expert panel, many attendees felt more comfortable with getting the shot, according to a release from the National Minority Quality Forum.
The Honorable Rep. Dr. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, said she understands why people have this hesitancy, “but things have improved.”
“If we’re going to stop this virus, we will need as many people as possible to participate in getting the vaccine. And we will be making sure that the vaccine is distributed equitably so that you can get the vaccine.”
Dr. C. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana, which produces the more Black clinicians than any other U.S. educational institution, said, “It’s not just an emergency, it’s a catastrophe and that it is important that our populations will be protected and the vaccine is a solution and the vaccine has been tested very well.
“The safety and efficacy has been tested and there’s reason to say, not only do you take the vaccine to protect yourself, protect everybody else around you as well.”
