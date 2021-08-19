Adult Day Center opening in early '22 at Culpeper Baptist

The pandemic of the past 18 months isolated many people, particularly senior citizens stuck at home and living alone.
A glint of hope and socialization is on the horizon for local older adults—and their caregivers—with the recent announcement of an Adult Day Center opening early next year at Culpeper Baptist Church.
“We just started renovations this week,” said Pastor Dan Carlton in a phone call Thursday, the sounds of construction in the background.
To launch the upcoming initiative to the community, a weekly Senior Connections Club will meet 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays at the church, starting Sept. 13, and is free to attend.
The first-floor office space at the historic church on West Street in the center of town is being retrofitted as part of the estimated $400,000 project that will turn the space into an Adult Day Center licensed for up to 50 participants.
It will be a dynamic gathering place for seniors complete with activities, sharing memories, music, meals, nursing services as needed and intergenerational meetings. Participating seniors will have opportunities to select from activities they enjoy most, or just be part of the group.
Children from the Child Development Center at the church will purposefully spend time with seniors at the Adult Day Center, which will operate as an independent nonprofit.
The idea for the new facility came from Ray Parks, director of Aging Services for Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, the pastor said.
“They came to us about two years ago and asked if we would be willing to host an adult day center and we loved the idea of putting it alongside our childcare center,” Carlton said.
“We want these (church) buildings to be used in a way that benefits our community and have a pretty strong record of doing that,” he said.
It’s not the first time the church has helped launch an initiative aimed at helping senior adults, he added, mentioning the formation 70 years ago of the Culpeper Baptist Home, now The Culpeper retirement home on James Madison Highway.
Parks said his agency has been discussing the growing need for more adult daycare services in the area for quite a while. The idea kept gaining momentum and RRCS was happy to support the effort for people in the community who need it, he said.
“It’s a really well thought-out plan to be inter-generational,” Parks added.
The great thing about adult daycare that most folks don’t realize, he said, is it allows seniors to stay at home longer and age in place versus having to pay for assisted living or nursing home care.
“It’s a support that can really help people,” Parks said. He anticipated a good referral base for participation at the new center coming from Culpeper and around the region.
Virginia Tech graduate Sara Amos, of Warrenton, will be the new director of the Culpeper Adult Day Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and a master’s degree from Indiana University in recreation therapy.
Amos spent six years, starting as a volunteer, then as a student and ending as an employee, at Adult Day Services on the campus of Tech, in Blacksburg. She loved the interaction so much Amos declared she could be in that line of work for the rest of her life.
“I grew up next door to my grandmother, we were very close. She was my very first best friend, did everything together,” she said in a phone call on Thursday.
Amos started college not exactly sure of her course of study, but after volunteering with Adult Day Services her mind was made up.
“I loved it so much, that was where it started,” she said. “I am very excited,” Amos added of the Culpeper program. “It is going to be a center not just to provide caregivers with respite, which is so needed, but it will be a place where senior adults can feel like they belong.”
Incorporating interaction with local youth will benefit all age groups, she said. Seniors with a memory or physical impairment may feel like they have little to offer society, Amos said.
But paired with a child who needs help reading or with a craft can make all the difference.
“The senior adult now has the opportunity to invest in them and feel meaningful and the children have the opportunity to learn how to value seniors,” Amos said.
Children can also gain an understanding of what it means to have a relationship with someone with a disability or challenge. Wheelchairs and oxygen tanks become less strange. They gain wisdom from the seniors and the seniors gain cognitive stimulation.
Older adults have been mostly hidden away in their homes during COVID-19, Amos said. The Culpeper Adult Day Center will facilitate reengagement in the community, she said.
Amos has seen the benefits first-hand of such an arrangement.
“How much life a center like that can bring back to a senior adult and how much benefit for caregivers who can bring loved ones to a place a where they will be valued, stimulated and fully cared for,” she said.
The goal down the road is to operate the center five days a week for eight or nine hours a day. The effort will start with limited hours as interest is determined.
Seniors will pay to attend the Adult Day Center, and scholarships and sliding scale payments will be offered to those with limited resources, Amos said.
Partners on the initiative include RRCS, Aging Together, the PATH Foundation, a social work professor at George Mason University, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and others.
“It’s a giant collaboration,” Amos said. “All of us see the value of adult day services—it’s so much a vital piece to healthy aging.”
An informal waiting list is being developed for participation at the upcoming site. To get on the list or to register for Senior Connections Club, starting next month, contact 540/825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.
