Adult Day Center opening in early '22 at Culpeper Baptist

Virginia Tech graduate Sara Amos, of Warrenton, will be the new director of the Culpeper Adult Day Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and a master’s degree from Indiana University in recreation therapy.

Amos spent six years, starting as a volunteer, then as a student and ending as an employee, at Adult Day Services on the campus of Tech, in Blacksburg. She loved the interaction so much Amos declared she could be in that line of work for the rest of her life.

“I grew up next door to my grandmother, we were very close. She was my very first best friend, did everything together,” she said in a phone call on Thursday.

Amos started college not exactly sure of her course of study, but after volunteering with Adult Day Services her mind was made up.

“I loved it so much, that was where it started,” she said. “I am very excited,” Amos added of the Culpeper program. “It is going to be a center not just to provide caregivers with respite, which is so needed, but it will be a place where senior adults can feel like they belong.”

Incorporating interaction with local youth will benefit all age groups, she said. Seniors with a memory or physical impairment may feel like they have little to offer society, Amos said.