ADVISORY: Dangerous ice at Yowell Meadow, Lake Pelham and Mountain Run Lake Park

Due to prolonged subfreezing temperatures throughout the region, ice has formed on the Yowell Meadow Park pond, Lake Pelham and Mountain Run Lake, according to a town of Culpeper release Feb. 1. Surface water ice is dangerous and unstable. People should not walk on the ice due to the risks of drowning and hypothermia. The town encouraged parents to speak with children about this potential hazard and be cognizant of where children are playing at all times.

 Ashley R. Corbin/TOWN OF CULPEPER

