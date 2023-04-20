BRANDY STATION—A chance to connect and check in with self, the 11th Annual Women’s Lift half-day retreat took place on a mild, sun-filled Wednesday afternoon at The Mulberry at Old Trade Farm venue.

The signature event of Culpeper Chamber of Commerce attracted close to 100 women for a few hours of networking and education along with lunch, arts and crafts, ice-breakers, introspection and sharing, all in a beautiful rural setting.

There was yoga, positive affirmations placed in Mason jars, sisterhood support, breakout groups and letters written to self.

Mary Seek with Seek Lavender Farm shared about creating one’s own nature-inspired life and gave away her farm products to attendees.

Dr. Kearn Ghuman, a family physician with Fauquier Health, spoke about managing anxiety, saying she lives with it as well. Experiencing anxiety is a normal part of being, she said.

“It’s telling us we need to be careful, alerting us,” the physician said, encouraging attendees to see it in a more positive light.

Medications are OK for treating anxiety, Ghuman continued, but at the forefront of treatments is self-care and counseling. Being a modern woman is a lot, she acknowledged, urging those in attendance to seek help for their anxiety.

“It is not just you,” Ghuman said. “So many others suffer.”

Life coach Shelly Tutt, of Shelly Tutt Motivates, spoke of “breaking free” from past traumas or things that might hold one back.

“Has anyone ever made you feel like you were in bondage?” she asked. “We feel things happen to us we can’t break free of.”

Tutt said she has coached on emotional healing for the past 15 years after running a Christian book store.

“God got me into it ... He would send people in who were hurting,” she said. “I can see pain in people.”

Tutt shared a painful experience that happened to her when she was a teen over which she had no control. Have the courage to change that trajectory, she said.

“If you don’t like change, you will miss out on a lot in life,” Tutt said. Going through something? Make a list of what you need to get out of it and go find those things that you need, she encouraged.

Specializing in yoga and meditation for women over 40, Darla DuTilly, of FeMaiden LLC, offered chair yoga and affirmations for the women assembled. She gave guidance on setting intentions for one’s life and stressed self-care in the aging process.

The Lift group divided in two after lunch for an activity outside, gluing squares of colored tissue paper to jars. Inside, the women wrote four affirmations to put in those jars, wrapped with twine and heart-shaped name tag.

Michelle Felux with Willow Moon Healing massage studio led the final session, “Do you deserve support?”

Sarah Ramirez just moved to the Culpeper area from New Mexico and got to meet many new faces at Lift after joining the chamber. She runs Free Spirited Mobile Massage Therapy LLC, which serves Orange, Culpeper and surrounding counties. Ramirez specializes in therapeutic and medical massage and is certified in kinesiology taping and equine massage.

The chamber will hold a grand opening celebration for the mobile massage business at 4 p.m. April 27 on the back deck at the chamber office, 629 Sperryville Pike.

The next Lift event will be held Oct. 11 at Mountain Run Winery.