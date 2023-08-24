ORANGE — Desperately needed, affordable housing for the most vulnerable populations is coming soon to Madison Road, made possible through a vision of local leaders and financial support from the state and federal governments.

Madison Road Apartments is a four-story, 21-unit, planned public housing development slated to break ground next spring at the intersection with Dogwood Lane in the heart of the Town of Orange, just north of Sheetz.

It will stand on property currently occupied by the long abandoned and in disrepair Sheltering Arms homeless shelter owned by Orange County and an old community services building owned by Encompass Community Supports near the entrance off Madison Road into Dogwood Village.

Both buildings are slated to be demolished for the new apartment complex, said Jim LaGraffe in a recent phone call. He is executive director of Encompass Community Supports, former Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, a quasi public nonprofit group bringing solutions to local affordable housing in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.

Madison Road Apartments is an estimated $9 to $10 million project of Encompass Community Supports and Orange County that, last week, received a $900,000 award through Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s $52.2 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 49 projects across Virginia.

The local project next to the Orange County Health Department will offer 18 one-bedroom apartments and three two bedroom units for people who are poor, elderly and/or disabled, per federal standards. Rents were originally set at $585-$675 for the one-bedrooms and $775 for the two bedrooms — Fair Market rates established by HUD that are updated annually, said LaGraffe.

“Additionally, we do anticipate that many residents will have a Housing Choice Voucher and will pay only 30% of their adjusted gross income, with the HCV covering the balance,” he said of the HUD program.

LaGraffe said the project started as a conversation a year and a half ago with Orange County officials who offered to donate the old homeless shelter to his agency if they would renovate it.

“One of the things we were talking about is the lack of affordable housing units in Orange,” he said.

At first they considered doing a few affordable housing apartments in the old shelter, LaGraffe said. But then the concentration shifted next door to the old RRCS behavioral health office and an idea to start fresh, he continued. Both buildings are dated and in need of extensive and costly renovation.

The new proposal was to demolish both building and develop the site with a mixed use of behavioral health offices and the 21 affordable housing units. The project is being funded through a combination of grants and $7.5 million in low income housing tax credits approved for the project over the next 10 years, LaGraffe said.

“We’re still a little ways out on a site plan and approved drawings, need to finalize financing and we are very excited.”

The project will eliminate old abandoned buildings and beautify the area while expanding services, LaGraffe stated.

“My hope is sometime next spring we will break ground. It will be three floors with seven apartments on each floor.”

Statewide, the projects receiving funding through the governor’s recent announcement will create and preserve 3,248 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households. This includes 337 permanent supportive housing units, 3,155 rental units and 93 for sale for potential homeownership.

Twin Pines Senior Apartments in the City of Portsmouth received the single largest award of $3.4 million in the latest round of funding.

“Ensuring that Virginians have access to attainable, affordable and inclusive housing is not only a fundamental need but also a strategic component for the prosperity of our state,” said Youngkin in the Aug. 15 release. “By bolstering the availability of affordable housing, we are planting the seeds of economic empowerment, by strengthening our communities, and ensuring a prosperous Virginia to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers ASNH loans, which combine state and federal resources to provide a simplified and comprehensive application process, according to the release. Funding comes from federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, federal National Housing Trust Fund, Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency, Permanent Supportive Housing state funds and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

The General Assembly provides for the Trust Fund to support financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing and increase homeownership. It is a key source of financing for affordable housing initiatives to support moderate- and low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants for rapid rehousing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Accessible and affordable housing is the cornerstone of a thriving economy, and we are dedicated to aligning housing development resources to fulfill this vital requirement across Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “As we continue to focus on our Make Virginia Home Plan, these projects will continue to increase our affordable housing by more than 3,200 units and foster a stronger Virginia for all.”