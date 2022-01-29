AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bengu Beachley was an ESL teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School in Bealeton since 2018.
A 43-year-old Maryland man was killed Sunday in an automobile accident in Fauquier County, Virginia State Police said.
Local leaders cheer governor's budget proposal to buy 1,700 acres at Brandy Station, Cedar Mountain, Hansbrough's Ridge from American Battlefield Trust.
Late-night funnyman Stephen Colbert opened his show on Monday with a piece on Virginia's Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Maggie Cleary leaves U.S. Attorney's Office to work with public safety & homeland security in Richmond, under Fauquier Sheriff Bob Mosier.
With students and staff back in classrooms after the holidays, COVID-19 case numbers and quarantines have risen markedly during the past two w…
Project of Warrenton's Dominion Construction Group adding six vehicle bays, upstairs living quarters with bunk houses, locker rooms, weight room, training space for Co. 9 members.
The death of a Stafford County boy, under age 10, was reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
When Virginia's gasoline tax rose by 5 cents a gallon on July 1, the average price for unleaded fuel across the state was $2.93 a gallon - the same as it was the day before the tax increased.
Heather D. Riggleman, 28, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries, left behind four children.