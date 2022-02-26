African American soldiers march in Brandy Station

A little-known aspect of the Union’s war-ending Overland Campaign emerged from the shadows Saturday. More than 70 people gathered at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department to learn how thousands of Black soldiers, marching into Culpeper in the spring of 1864, helped turn the tide in the American Civil War. The Freedom Foundation of Virginia hosted the event, which dedicated a state historical marker to those U.S. Colored Troops.
