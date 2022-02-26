 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
African American soldiers march in Brandy Station

USCT marker dedication in Brandy Station

Troops of the 23rd Regiment, U.S. Colored Troops march Saturday in Brandy Station to unveil a state marker to Black regiments who united with Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s army via Culpeper County.

 CLINT SCHEMMER/STAR-EXPONENT

A little-known aspect of the Union’s war-ending Overland Campaign emerged from the shadows Saturday. More than 70 people gathered at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department to learn how thousands of Black soldiers, marching into Culpeper in the spring of 1864, helped turn the tide in the American Civil War. The Freedom Foundation of Virginia hosted the event, which dedicated a state historical marker to those U.S. Colored Troops.

See an upcoming Culpeper Star-Exponent edition for the complete story.

