After 2019 fire, Shiloh church has been built anew

Watching flames engulf the historic Shiloh Baptist Church on Nov. 2, 2019, Pastor Reese Washington could not believe his eyes.
“I stood right over there and watched it burn,” he said to the Star-Exponent during a recent interview at the Brandy Station property, gesturing to an area not far away, where he and other church members and neighbors gathered in horror and disbelief that night one year ago.
Though firefighters fought the flames valiantly through the night, what was later determined to be an accidental electrical fire completely destroyed the building.
Meeting the next morning at Mount Olive Baptist Church on White Shop Road in Culpeper, the now homeless congregation gathered to pray.
“Our pastor delivered the message ‘Beauty for Ashes,’” said Alice Young, Shiloh’s financial director. “He charged that we look beyond our current situation and remain focused on God.”
Businesses, individuals and other churches in the community soon rallied to help the Shiloh family rebuild.
A donation drive was organized by Found & Sons funeral home, and a fundraiser was held later in November at Culpeper Baptist Church, which included a gospel concert, a dessert social, a silent auction and a community worship service.
“It would be too numerous to name right now [all those who have donated] as help still comes in and we don’t want to leave anyone out,” said Washington. “They have helped in so many ways—giving, praying, encouraging and offering their services.”
Among the many who have helped, Cedar Mountain Stone donated granite and sanctuary chairs were given to Shiloh by New Life in Christ in Fredericksburg. A Shiloh family donated the baptismal pool.
Others have opened their doors to the congregation, which has met for Sunday services at Found & Sons, Mount Zion Baptist in Alanthus and outdoors next to Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, among other locations.
Washington recalled that during the church service held one year ago at Mount Olive, three young people gave their lives to Christ.
“This is our focus. We want the focus on what God is doing and how he has prepared us for this moment,” Washington said. “The word we heard is God is giving us beauty for ashes.”
Construction contractor MD Russell, who Washington said was already volunteering on the project before being chosen for the job, has completed the rebuild on the original church’s site at 15055 Stevensburg Road, and work continues on the interior of the church.
“We believe the church should be finished by the end of November, but if not by the end of the year,” Washington said. “Either way it has been incredible, the progress made, in so little time.”
A “Thank You Service” will be held when the building is ready, and the community will be invited to see the new building.
Washington said in this unusual year that Shiloh’s focus has been “to have a multi-cultural church bridging the old and new to promote the Kingdom of Christ.”
Support Local Journalism
“In a time of pandemic, social injustice and civil unrest, division and stress, we want to offer hope, peace, love and joy found in Christ,” he said.
Wayne and Joan Payne, members of Oak Shade Methodist Church in Rixeyville, attended the fundraiser at Culpeper Baptist last November, both of them performing together in the Blue Ridge Chorale.
“Our hearts went out to them, such a terrible thing to happen,” Wayne Payne said. “That night I gave Pastor Washington a picture of a cross I’d made for my church, and asked if I could make one for them.”
Payne’s offer was graciously accepted, and the 81-year-old fashioned a beautiful cross of cedar wood.
“They liked it so much they asked if I could make a pulpit,” Payne said, which he was happy to do, and donate as well. Also made of cedar, the pair will complement each other when installed at the front of the new building’s chapel.
Payne said he found the wood in Lovettsville in Loudoun County, where he is originally from. “A company there I work with actually donated the wood for the project,” which he estimated would have cost about $1,500.
“I planed it down and worked it down into a right pretty pulpit,” he said, adding it took him about three months to do. “But I’m retired, I don’t work all at once.”
Shiloh Deacon Tim Mosley has led the building project for the church, coordinating between the building committee and the contractor as ground was broken in early May and construction has commenced steadily ever since.
“It’s my mom’s home church, she and my sister were already going there and I decided to go there too in about 2009 or ’10,” Mosley said.
“Every time I go see the work I get excited,” he said. “Mike [Russell, the contractor] has been bending over backwards to accommodate the church and work with us.”
Salvaged from the ruins of the burnt church were the old bell, and the building’s original cornerstone.
Virginia historian Eugene Scheel wrote that Shiloh’s 1897 cornerstone is the oldest surviving such stone from any Black church in Culpeper County.
Mosley said they’re trying to decide whether to incorporate the bell and cornerstone into a display at the new church, or if it would be better suited and seen by more in the community to be displayed somewhere else, such as at the Museum of Culpeper History.
Mosley said that although he didn’t see the actual fire, he heard about it and saw the ruined church the next day.
“When I got the call about the fire, I just felt a huge loss,” he said.
But then, he had a feeling a gladness. “I knew it would come back bigger and better. God knows best. It’s been a blessing, you just never know.”
Those interested may participate in Sunday worship services led by Pastor Washington at 11 a.m. on his Facebook page, Reese Washington.
Donations are being accepted by mail at 15055 Stevensburg Rd., Brandy Station, 22714, or on the cash app $ShilohBrandy. Donations may also be mailed to Atlantic Union Bank, FBO Shiloh Brandy Church, 102 South Main St., Culpeper, 22701.
540/317-2986
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!