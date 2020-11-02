After 2019 fire, Shiloh church has been built anew

“It would be too numerous to name right now [all those who have donated] as help still comes in and we don’t want to leave anyone out,” said Washington. “They have helped in so many ways—giving, praying, encouraging and offering their services.”

Among the many who have helped, Cedar Mountain Stone donated granite and sanctuary chairs were given to Shiloh by New Life in Christ in Fredericksburg. A Shiloh family donated the baptismal pool.

Others have opened their doors to the congregation, which has met for Sunday services at Found & Sons, Mount Zion Baptist in Alanthus and outdoors next to Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, among other locations.

Washington recalled that during the church service held one year ago at Mount Olive, three young people gave their lives to Christ.

“This is our focus. We want the focus on what God is doing and how he has prepared us for this moment,” Washington said. “The word we heard is God is giving us beauty for ashes.”

Construction contractor MD Russell, who Washington said was already volunteering on the project before being chosen for the job, has completed the rebuild on the original church’s site at 15055 Stevensburg Road, and work continues on the interior of the church.