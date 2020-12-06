After 41 years, two Nebraska veterans reunite in Stafford

Two Nebraska veterans who haven’t seen each other in 41 years were recently reunited in Stafford County, thanks to a friend request on social media.
“He seemed to be the same squared-away guy I knew back in ’79,” said Bob Stephens, following his reunion with old friend Chuck McCollum at Mission BBQ in Spotsylvania County. “We’re now in touch on a regular basis, but I think it’ll get better once this COVID thing goes away.”
The connection between the two friends was made possible after McCollum, 68, was encouraged by his family members to create a social media account to view photos of his grandchildren online. Once he became familiar with the new way to communicate, McCollum began looking for old friends.
“I wondered about Bob Stephens, put him in, and it came up with a lot of people,” said McCollum.
But Stephens’ online profile made him relatively easy to locate.
“His profile page had a missile patch and it said he had a history in the Air Force,” said McCollum, who messaged Stephens, a senior intelligence specialist working in Alexandria.
McCollum, who lives in southern Stafford, said he hadn’t seen his long lost friend since he invited him to serve as a groomsman at his wedding on Nov. 24, 1979.
“I inquired if he was the same Bob from Nebraska, and two weeks later, I got a reply,” said McCollum.
Stephens said the message from his old friend was a complete surprise.
“I hadn’t heard anything from him since 1979,” said Stephens. “The last time I saw him was at his wedding. After that, we sort of went our separate ways.”
Not only did McCollum find his friend from over four decades ago, but he was also surprised to discover Stephens’ home in southern Stafford was just a few miles away from his own.
“I was very surprised he was so close to me,” said McCollum. “I wanted to make sure it was him, that’s why I messaged him and said we needed to get together.”
Last month, the two men met at the local restaurant, where they spent two and a half hours reminiscing.
“I’m surprised they didn’t run us out,” said Stephens. “I found out what happened in his life, he found out what happened to me over the last 41 years.”
The lengthy reunion with Stephens was a day McCollum will never forget.
“They say the world is pretty small at times, and it was really was like no time had passed, even though over 40 years had passed,” said McCollum.
The two men first met as drilling reservists in Omaha, Neb., in 1976. At the time, both were young, aspiring National Guard medics, who eventually landed together at service school at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
After the pair returned to Nebraska following training, Stephens, who turned 66 on Wednesday, received orders to a different reserve unit in Nebraska. But that didn’t stop the two men from staying in touch with each other.
“It was easy. Omaha wasn’t that big of a town back then,” said McCollum.
In 1978, McCollum began Officer Candidate School at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Neb., graduating the following year. Stephens chose the officer path, as well, participating in the Air Force’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
McCollum met his friend again in an official capacity when Stephens asked him to pin on one of two gold bars during his commissioning ceremony as a second lieutenant in May 1979.
In July 1979, while enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Omaha as a sophomore, McCollum received orders to the basic officer course, again at Fort Sam Houston.
Due to a shortage of accommodations for officer candidates on post, McCollum and his classmates were moved to the 17-year-old El Tropicana Hotel on the city’s Riverwalk.
“That hotel was very bad,” said McCollum.
It was during this temporary assignment that McCollum met his future wife, Denise.
After graduating from the course, McCollum returned to Omaha, but Denise was sent to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga., leaving the couple to plan their upcoming wedding mostly by telephone and an occasional in-person visit.
“I asked Bob to be one of my groomsmen,” said McCollum. “At the time, Bob was stationed just south of Omaha at Offutt Air Force Base.”
After their marriage, the McCollums moved to Savannah, marking what McCollum thought was a temporary end of his friendship with Stephens.
“He went one way, I went the other way,” said McCollum.
McCollum eventually moved to Maryland in 1992, working as a U.S. Postal Service inspector until his retirement in 2012.
A year later, the couple moved to Stafford to be close to their son and daughter-in-law, who were in Fredericksburg at that time. Unbeknownst to McCollum, Stephens had moved to Stafford just two years earlier.
“I was really baffled that we never ran into each other,” said Stephens. “If it wasn’t for social media, I wouldn’t even know he was around.”
McCollum said he occasionally casts a line on social media to locate other long-forgotten friends, but he said he has run into situations where time has unfortunately already taken its toll.
“My high school class uses social media a lot,” said McCollum. “There are a few people that I’ve tried to contact, but unfortunately, I’m 68, and they’re not dropping like flies, but we do lose some over the years.”
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
