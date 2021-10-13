After another failed vote, Confederate name stands for Culpeper lake

She herself in May voted against Lake Culpeper as the new name, seeking to involve the public more in the renaming process, but has since changed her mind.

Brown and Russell, top voices on council to retain Pelham, showed up late at the Tuesday night meeting after the latest lake renaming vote failed. Russell lashed out later on his campaign Facebook page about the thorny issue, accusing Reaves, Clancey and Taylor of “sneaking it in” without public notice.

“It failed. Again. This has become so extreme, they lost two council members who had voted with them previously,” Russell posted.

To his colleagues, he added, “You can’t change history and obviously you can’t get the votes to change the name of Lake Pelham either. Instead of dividing our community, why don’t you look to future historical sites and names.”

Clancey responded to Russell in her own post.