After contentious hearing, Culpeper School Board sticks by optional-masks policy

“Right now, young kids haven’t been able to get the vaccine,” Heffron said. “I feel small children deserve the protection of face masks, for just a little while longer. We should be following the CDC recommendations, at least.”

Last month, the CDC changed its guidance to recommend all children older than 2 wear a mask when they return to school, regardless of vaccination status.

Coronavirus cases in the United States have risen 40 percent in the past week. Covid-related hospitalizations rose 36 percent in that period. COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise, and the school year is due to begin in many communities across the country.

Culpeper parent Alicia Duncan, a leader of the anti-mask movement, was first to speak Monday night. Accompanied by her husband, who held photo enlargements of their son and daughter, she said their children have been healthy and flourished without masks on Kings Dominion visits, in summer camp, youth baseball and Vacation Bible School.

Their son, whose behavior had grown aggressive and unrecognizable during the state’s stricter COVID-19 measures, improved this spring when restrictions eased and he returned to group activities, Duncan said.