After waiting on state ballistics testing, Culpeper prosecutor puts case on hold

The defense has stated they do not believe the additional testing would produce any exculpatory evidence, the judge said.

Durrer said while he is sympathetic to the workload and staffing issues faced by the state forensic office that “there is nothing substantially unusual” about the remaining analysis. The judge added the matter is not one of bad faith on behalf of the prosecution, which has been well-prepared, along with the defense during all pre-trial hearings.

“The DFS is certainly overworked and understaffed, but so is everyone else,” Durrer wrote in his ruling. “This is not a garden variety drug case—it’s an allegation of homicide.”

Rabb, in his written motion Oct. 13 to nolle prosse the case, stated he finally received the ballistics analysis for which he had been waiting from the state lab on Oct. 8—nine months after they were first submitted.

Based on the results of the testing, more time is needed to conduct further investigations into the findings, Rabb said in the motion.

He told the Star-Exponent in an email later Friday that the case remains an active and ongoing investigation, declining further comment.