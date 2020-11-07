After years of planning and restoration, pilothouse of steamboat Potomac to have its day

IRVINGTON—The tall shipwright stepped carefully into the gleamingly varnished wheelhouse of the steamboat Potomac, which started its life in 1894 at the Neafie & Levy shipyard in Philadelphia.
John Morgenthaler rested his hands on the restored ship’s wheel at the front of the steamboat pilothouse he restored so the one-of-a-kind structure can serve as the central exhibit at the Steamboat Era Museum.
Looking down at the brass compass and a roped bell-ringer below the wheel, the woodworker marveled at what it must have been like to steer a behemoth like the Potomac with archaic controls.
“Imagine driving a 175-foot boat and you have no throttle and no clutch here in the wheelhouse where you do that,” said Morgenthaler. “You have to signal everything to an engineer floors below as you pull up to a little dock driving something that’s a block long and three stories high, with just one engine. That’s really hard, and they had to coordinate that really well.”
He said it was a testament to the skill those steamboat captains had that they were able to move people and freight up and down the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers and across the Chesapeake Bay.
“They did that many times a day,” he said, “docking and then leaving again every hour or so as they pulled in at every little town along their routes. That’s really something.”
Next weekend, for the first time, those fascinated with the evolution of the Steamboat Era Museum’s pilothouse restoration will get a chance to see the finished project at the museum in Irvington, which is in Lancaster County in the Northern Neck.
Though the coronavirus has kept the museum closed to the public this year, it’s holding a special open house Nov. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m., so folks can see the restored pilothouse and some new exhibits.
Morgenthaler, who single-handedly restored the 28-by-15-foot structure, will be on hand to answer questions about it. He started two years ago in his shop in Ophelia. It was hoisted by crane last summer so it could be installed at one end of the museum’s display space.
Since then, the soft-spoken shipwright has been putting the final touches on the exterior, the wheelhouse, a captain’s quarters and other sections of the pilothouse that’s thought to be one of the few, if not the only steamboat pilothouses in this country to be restored in this way.
The pilothouse, which originally sat atop the steamboat, was removed when the vessel was scraped for salvage. It even served as a beach cottage for a time.
It will not be quite as open to visitors during next weekends’ open house as it will once COVID is no longer a concern.
“Attendees will see the beautiful woodwork in the wheelhouse, the captain’s quarters with his bed made and ready for a trip, new lighting and other museum exhibits including an eight-foot chicken,” stated a news release from the museum.
Special coronavirus protocols will be in place. Those who attend will not be able to enter the pilothouse, as visitors eventually will, though a museum volunteer will demonstrate the bell that’s installed under the floor that would have been used to communicate to engineers below. All who attend must wear masks and practice social distancing, certain paths around the museum must be followed and only a certain number of visitors will be allowed at any one time.
Barbara Brecher is the museum’s executive director and the driving force behind the fundraising and execution of the restoration project. She is sorry people haven’t been able to come in and see the finished pilothouse.
“That’s why we thought it was important to have this open house and let people come in and take a look at this project that we think is unlike any other,” she said. “John’s done an amazing job with this restoration, and we want visitors to at least have a chance to see it now that it’s finished.”
She noted that the wheelhouse and its huge ship’s wheel have been painstakingly restored by Mergenthaler, from its elliptically shaped front windows to cherry paneling and trim that has to be scraped, cleaned and refinished. The project took what was a deteriorating collection of wood and fixtures and transformed them into something that looks new and ready for the Bay.
“One of the last things I’m going to do is install a string of small LED lights so you can see the varnished wood in the wheelhouse,” said Morgenthaler. “And people will be able to hold the wheel and ring the bell that sounds under the floors that are redone in painted canvas.”
The budget for the restoration was set at $350,000, a mix of grants and a fundraising campaign.
Aside from the wheelhouse that occupies the rounded front of the pilothouse, there’s a captain’s cabin where visitors can see the sort of bunk the skipper of the steamboat probably rarely used during busy trips.
There are illustrative panels and small exhibits inside and around the pilothouse structure, including a touchscreen inside where visitors will be able to learn about the steam-driven vessels when the museum eventually reopens.
There’s one small room opposite the captain’s cabin that, for now, is being left as it was before being restored. It could be used for some other sort of display or interpretation in the future, or it could be left in that original state so visitors can see how things looked before the restoration.
“It’s been a long and interesting restoration,” said Morgenthaler. “Sometimes, I just had to replace things because they were too far gone. And at other times, I used a mix of old and new, but always trying to stick with the way things were and looked in the original pilothouse.”
The Potomac spent 42 years hauling passengers and freight on the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers between Baltimore, Fredericksburg and Norfolk.
Like many of the great steamboats, it served different clientele in different sections of the craft. Spaces on the ship varied from staterooms and fine dining rooms to freight sections filled with cattle.
For more information, go online to steamboateramuseum.org.
