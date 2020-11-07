After years of planning and restoration, pilothouse of steamboat Potomac to have its day

Special coronavirus protocols will be in place. Those who attend will not be able to enter the pilothouse, as visitors eventually will, though a museum volunteer will demonstrate the bell that’s installed under the floor that would have been used to communicate to engineers below. All who attend must wear masks and practice social distancing, certain paths around the museum must be followed and only a certain number of visitors will be allowed at any one time.

Barbara Brecher is the museum’s executive director and the driving force behind the fundraising and execution of the restoration project. She is sorry people haven’t been able to come in and see the finished pilothouse.

“That’s why we thought it was important to have this open house and let people come in and take a look at this project that we think is unlike any other,” she said. “John’s done an amazing job with this restoration, and we want visitors to at least have a chance to see it now that it’s finished.”

She noted that the wheelhouse and its huge ship’s wheel have been painstakingly restored by Mergenthaler, from its elliptically shaped front windows to cherry paneling and trim that has to be scraped, cleaned and refinished. The project took what was a deteriorating collection of wood and fixtures and transformed them into something that looks new and ready for the Bay.