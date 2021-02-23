Aging Together assisting with vaccine appointments for 65+ Culpeper area residents

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has partnered with Aging Together, PATH Volunteer Hub and Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center to assist in scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for older adults in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.

With support from Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Aging Together recruited a corps of volunteers to call and make appointments for those already on the Health Department’s vaccine survey list.

Volunteers are contacting those age 65 and older who filled out the regional health department’s online “survey” prior to Feb. 16, 2021—after which the state shifted to a centralized sign-up site.

This effort speeds up response to the high volume of those who filled out the local survey prior to the state centralizing the effort, according to an Aging Together release on Tuesday.

“We especially understand the concern about scammers who target older adults by phone to fraudulently acquire personal information,” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “We are very serious about protecting those who are called for these appointments.”