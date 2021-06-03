Aging Together begins distribution of 1st Regional Resource Guide for Older Adults

The brand new, 96-page Regional Resource Guide for Older Adults is in the process of being distributed in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
The booklet spearheaded by Aging Together is full of resources, information and wisdom geared to helping older adults, caregivers and family. It the first of its kind in the region and is free. The guide provides information about healthcare, caregiver support, food, housing, long term care facilities, transportation, safety, and lifestyle ideas, among other resources. It also includes a Spanish section.
The Resource Guide for Older Adults had been a proposed initiative for a number of years and resurfaced as a priority during the pandemic when older adults, the demographic at most risk for the COVID-19 virus, confronted isolation and reduced access to goods and services, according to a release from Aging Together.
“Publishing a regional guide for older adults responds to several challenges,” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “Not only is it a great resource, but it allows us to distribute valuable information to those who live more remotely, don’t have access to internet, or who simply aren’t comfortable using technology.”
The guide, at the same time, will be available at agingtogether.org.
“The outreach potential is huge,” added Phipps.
With support from the PATH Foundation, there are plenty of printed resource guides available. “We are strategizing how to get these distributed in the most efficient way,” said Phipps. “Thankfully now that the pandemic has eased a bit we are able to just put ‘boots on ground’ and get these out to as many public places as possible.”
The goal is to update the guide annually. Want to have guides available at a place of business or made available to an individual who could use a copy? Contact Aging Together at 540/829-6405 or info@agingtogether.org.