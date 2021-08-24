 Skip to main content
Aging Together doing 2nd printing already of Resource Guide for Older Adults
Aging Together doing 2nd printing already of Resource Guide for Older Adults

Culpeper Wellness Foundation is providing funding for a second printing of the Regional Resource Guide.

 AGING TOGETHER

The first-ever Regional Resource Guide for Older Adults published by Aging Together was in such high demand that all of the 5,000 copies printed in May, with help from the PATH Foundation, have already been distributed.

Thanks to additional funding from Culpeper Wellness Center more hard copies will be available soon, according to a release. The guide is also in pdf format at agingtogether.org.

“We were not expecting to go through so many of these books in such a short time,” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “This just underscores the relevance in our region for such a resource.”

The free booklet, to be updated annually, is a 96-page guide of resources, information and wisdom geared to helping older adults, caregivers, and family members in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange & Rappahannock Counties. The guide has information about healthcare, caregiver support, food and housing, long term care facilities, transportation, safety, and lifestyle ideas, among other resources. It includes a section in Spanish.

540/829-6405 or info@agingtogether.org.

