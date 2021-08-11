Aging Together plans 'Lunch & Learn virtual series this fall

At an increasing rate, older adults are being targeted with questionable sales pitches, misinformation and business scams.

To combat this trend, local nonprofit Aging Together is providing a “Lunch & Learn” virtual series in coordination with Triad, a partnership of the state attorney general’s office and law-enforcement agencies.

To equip seniors with better fraud-detection tools and helping them do critical estate planning, the Lunch & Learn series will sort out these topics’ ambiguities and protect seniors with better financial-security strategies, Aging Together said in a statement.

A partnership between law enforcement, older adults and community groups, Triad works together to promote older adult safety, reduce the fear of crime and provide crime-prevention education and resources.

It aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds targeting them, strengthening communication between law enforcement and senior communities, and educating seniors on local and state resources that are available in their community.