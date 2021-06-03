Aging Together releases first Regional Resource Guide for Older Adults

The brand-new, 96-page Regional Resource Guide for Older Adults is being distributed in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

The booklet spearheaded by Aging Together is full of resources, information and wisdom geared to helping older adults, caregivers and family. Free, it the first of its kind in the region.

The guide provides information about healthcare, caregiver support, food, housing, long-term-care facilities, transportation, safety and lifestyle ideas, among other resources. It also includes a Spanish section.

The Resource Guide for Older Adults had been a proposed initiative for a number of years and resurfaced as a priority during the pandemic when older adults, the demographic at most risk for the COVID-19 virus, confronted isolation and reduced access to goods and services, according to Aging Together.

“Publishing a regional guide for older adults responds to several challenges,” Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps said in a statement. “Not only is it a great resource, but it allows us to distribute valuable information to those who live more remotely, don’t have access to internet, or who simply aren’t comfortable using technology.”