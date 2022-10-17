 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agricultural conservation assistance funds available in Culpeper

Agricultural land in Culpeper County continues to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.

Grants are available for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and establishing or enlarging buffer areas along waterways. Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock county farms are also eligible.

Funds, in addition, are available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops and other conservation practices including streambank stabilization and water quality filter strips on croplands.

The Commonwealth of Virginia is making huge commitments to get producers into voluntary conservation programs before any federal deadlines on Chesapeake Bay restoration projects arrive. The Soil & Water Conservation District expects a lot will change with program options and opportunities in the next few years as the Chesapeake Bay restoration deadline of 2025 approaches.

Significant program sign up occurred under last year’s record levels of funding, and additional funds continue to be available. Now is a good time to contact District staff and explore project options, the release stated. The agency expects program funding to remain available into next year; funding amounts beyond that are unknown.

The Conservation District encourages producers to explore options, recently revised and significantly improved for the producer. Program changes include increased buffer reimbursements for stream exclusion projects, new buffer reimbursements for riparian buffers and grass filter strips, and increased cover crop reimbursement rates.

The local agency has highly skilled employees who are well trained in technical aspects of conservation management and program delivery. Staff assists producers in developing conservation plans that work for them.

Not all programs are created equal and staff members assist applicants in understanding the options and choosing the program that suits their farm’s needs. Interested in exploring benefits of conservation planning? Contact 540/825-8591.

