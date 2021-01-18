 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ahead of Biden inauguration, Amtrak cancels all Northeast Regional trains south of D.C.
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Ahead of Biden inauguration, Amtrak cancels all Northeast Regional trains south of D.C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amtrak

Amtrak announced it was suspending all service south of D.C. on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of the inauguration.

 FILE / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Amtrak announced Saturday that it’s canceling all Northeast Regional trains south of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Wednesday, which includes all Virginia stations including in Culpeper and Charlottesville.

“After last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are taking extra steps to continue ensuring the safety of our employees and customers in Washington, D.C., and across our network as we prepare for the inauguration,” Amtrak officials said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced that the Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 bridges connecting Virginia and the District will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Arlington Memorial Bridge also will be closed. Several highways in the vicinity will see rerouting of lanes.

Those needing to travel in and around Northern Virginia between Tuesday and Thursday are encouraged to check 511virginia.org before departing.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Melania Trump bids farewell in recorded message

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News