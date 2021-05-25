Air Force Band films in Culpeper National Cemetery for 2nd Memorial Day

The U.S. Air Force Band recently returned to Culpeper National Cemetery for the second year in a row to film a video for Memorial Day.
The short film will be released just prior to the May 31 holiday, the national observance remembering the fallen.
The cemetery director announced Tuesday that there would be no public ceremony in Culpeper National Cemetery for Memorial Day, or any other national cemetery, due to continued pandemic restrictions, similar to last year. A brief wreath-laying will be conducted on Monday in Culpeper, which will be broadcast later.
All are welcome to visit the cemetery on Memorial Day and pay their respects.
The Air Force Band recording session for the film took place April 26, according to a video preview and news release from Adam Stump, a retired Air Force veteran who is a public affairs specialist with U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Watch it here.
Last month’s shoot occurred with blue skies amid the military-issued headstones and rolling hills of the sacred burial ground established off of East Street following years of Civil War deaths and destruction around Culpeper County.
2020’s powerful video, about a minute long, featured U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Covey playing Taps in Culpeper National Cemetery, drone footage soaring high above its exacting rows of gravestones and Union memorials, ending with a single salute.
The band returned to the site in 2021 to again pay respect and film a tribute to those who lost their lives in war, the release stated.
“First off, it’s just utterly beautiful out here,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Brest, producer and editor in the release. “It’s a great place to pay respects and see the cemetery.”
For this year, the band played “Going Home” with a bagpiper and elements from the Ceremonial Brass of which Brest is trumpet section leader. Multiple passes among the grave markers of buried service members were filmed using a jib for the 2021 video.
The finished, two-minute film will include a message from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., according to Stump.
Brest said he hopes the images will make people remember the fallen.
“I think it helps bring a really strong message of support,” he said. “Right now, especially with as trying as the times are in the world, it’s nice to see something that is kind of getting back to a feeling of where we were before and really bring people back together.”
Air Force Band members always feel the solemn nature of the cemetery while playing, and frequently play in Arlington National, Brest said.
“The weight is always there,” he said. “It really feels like when you come to work here that you can’t help but really just give it everything that you have and want to really express what all this means.”
The band’s visit is a fitting tribute for Memorial Day and teaches people about the mission of the National Cemetery Administration, said Jason Hogan, Culpeper National Cemetery director in the news release.
“It almost acts like an outreach event to bring awareness of not only Culpeper National Cemetery, but the other 154 national cemeteries throughout the country,” he said.
In an email to the Star-Exponent on Tuesday, Hogan said of the Air Force Band, “They are great to work with and make the best videos. I hope they come back every year.”
He agreed the local cemetery is beautiful.
“I may be biased, but Culpeper is a hidden gem,” Hogan said.
540/825-4315