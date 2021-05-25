Air Force Band films in Culpeper National Cemetery for 2nd Memorial Day

The band returned to the site in 2021 to again pay respect and film a tribute to those who lost their lives in war, the release stated.

“First off, it’s just utterly beautiful out here,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Brest, producer and editor in the release. “It’s a great place to pay respects and see the cemetery.”

For this year, the band played “Going Home” with a bagpiper and elements from the Ceremonial Brass of which Brest is trumpet section leader. Multiple passes among the grave markers of buried service members were filmed using a jib for the 2021 video.

The finished, two-minute film will include a message from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., according to Stump.

Brest said he hopes the images will make people remember the fallen.

“I think it helps bring a really strong message of support,” he said. “Right now, especially with as trying as the times are in the world, it’s nice to see something that is kind of getting back to a feeling of where we were before and really bring people back together.”

Air Force Band members always feel the solemn nature of the cemetery while playing, and frequently play in Arlington National, Brest said.