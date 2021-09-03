Alexandria man, armed, barricades self in house in Culpeper, charged with abduction

An Alexandria man is in custody facing various felony charges including abduction after police say he showed up unannounced at a former acquaintance’s home in the town of Culpeper on Thursday evening, brandished a gun and blocked the homeowner from leaving.
Torron Frieson, 44, then reportedly pointed his firearm at responding law enforcement before barricading himself for several hours in the house in the 400 block of East Chandler Street, near Culpeper National Cemetery.
A third-party caller contacted 911 around 6:42 p.m. on Sept. 2 about a man in a house with a gun. According to the caller, the man did not belong in that house and was possibly under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, according to a news release Friday afternoon from Culpeper Police spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.
When officers arrived, the man allegedly pointed a firearm directly at them and then barricaded himself inside the residence.
Capt. Tim Chilton established an Incident Command Center and a perimeter was set up around the house. It was confirmed no one else was in the house. Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution, Cole said.
Helping at the scene of the barricaded man were Virginia State Police, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Emergency Services as well as tactical teams, PD detectives, drone team members and an assistant prosecutor.
State Police assumed command of the scene upon arrival and attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours. During this time, he reportedly caused extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the home, Cole said.
“When negotiations were no longer viable, Virginia State Police deployed chemical munitions and robots into the residence. At that point, the male subject surrendered without any further issue,” she said in the release.
Frieson was additionally charged with use of of a firearm in commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, destruction of property, two counts of brandishing a firearm and trespassing. He is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond eligibility.
Based on the investigation, it was determined Frieson was a prior acquaintance of the homeowner, but was not an expected guest when he arrived earlier in the day and let himself into the house, Cole said. It was during his second visit later on Thursday that the Alexandria man’s behavior escalated and he became paranoid, suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
During this period, Frieson allegedly brandished a firearm and refused to allow the homeowner to leave the residence. After a brief period, the homeowner was able to leave.
A late-night search warrant signed by a judge allowed police to recover the involved weapon from the scene. Victim/Witness services were contacted to provide any needed aid to the homeowner.
“I want to thank our first responder partners for all of their help in bringing this lengthy, high risk incident to a safe conclusion,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement.
“From start to finish, this incident lasted over 10 hours. When we asked for help, our partner law enforcement agencies didn’t hesitate to send us every resource they had available. This was also an unusual circumstance in that we had to have an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney on scene during an active incident. I also want to thank all of the residents temporarily displaced last night for their cooperation and patience. I’m grateful for the peaceful resolution of this event.”
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Master Police Detective John Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org