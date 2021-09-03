Alexandria man, armed, barricades self in house in Culpeper, charged with abduction

State Police assumed command of the scene upon arrival and attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours. During this time, he reportedly caused extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the home, Cole said.

“When negotiations were no longer viable, Virginia State Police deployed chemical munitions and robots into the residence. At that point, the male subject surrendered without any further issue,” she said in the release.

Frieson was additionally charged with use of of a firearm in commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, destruction of property, two counts of brandishing a firearm and trespassing. He is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond eligibility.

Based on the investigation, it was determined Frieson was a prior acquaintance of the homeowner, but was not an expected guest when he arrived earlier in the day and let himself into the house, Cole said. It was during his second visit later on Thursday that the Alexandria man’s behavior escalated and he became paranoid, suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

During this period, Frieson allegedly brandished a firearm and refused to allow the homeowner to leave the residence. After a brief period, the homeowner was able to leave.