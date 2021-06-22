All are invited to free patriotic concert at Culpeper Baptist Church

The July 4th Patriotic Concert at Culpeper Baptist Church is back this year with an inspiring guest performance and video presentation.

On Sunday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m. the Seipp/Sheets Duo will present familiar patriotic pieces in special arrangements, with three audience sing-along selections. A video will be viewable while the music is played, with an ice cream social to follow in the church’s courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public.

Trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets have performed more than 70 concerts in 20 states over the past five years and were recently featured on “Sounds from the Spires,” an hour-long program broadcast nationally on Sirius XM radio.

Seipp was previously a member of the United States Army Band and Sheets is ceremonial organist for Arlington National Cemetery, as well as organist at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Please contact the church for more information, 540/825-8192.