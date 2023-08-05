All elementary and middle school students in Culpeper County Public Schools will be able to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch for free for the 2023-24 school year.

This benefit is possible through two different programs.

Farmington Elementary, Pearl Sample Elementary, Sycamore Park Elementary, Culpeper Middle School and Floyd T. Binns Middle School will be implementing an option available to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the “Community Eligibility Provision” for the new academic year, beginning Aug. 9. It was implemented federally through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

In this program, all students receive school breakfast and lunch for free automatically and no applications are necessary.

Students at A.G. Richardson, Emerald Hill and Yowell Elementary Schools will receive free meals as approved and funded by the Culpeper County School Board. This program still requires meal applications for families who attend.

For high school students, household size and income will be used to determine eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits using the meal application.

A link to the application is at culpeperschools.org in the “News” section or on the School Nutrition Services page. While online forms are preferred, paper forms are also available at the schools. Contact 540/825-8212 for questions or more information.

Children who are members of households with income at or below the federal income eligibility guidelines may be eligible for either free or reduced-price meals. Children who are members of households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families may be automatically eligible for free meals.

Children who are homeless, migrant or runaway are automatically eligible for free meals using documentation provided by the school liaison. Foster children, who are the legal responsibility of a welfare agency or court, are eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside. Children who are members of households participating in WIC may also be eligible for free or reduced-price meal based on the household’s income.

Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing them of the availability of free or reduced-price meals for their students. Applications are also available at each school, at the central office and on the school division website. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year.

Children living in a household of four making $39,000 or less are eligible for free meals in school. Children living in a household of four making $39,000-$50,000 are eligible for reduced school meals.

The Food Service Department will review applications and determine eligibility. An application for free or reduced-price meals cannot be approved unless it is complete. Households dissatisfied with the ruling of the eligibility determining official may wish to discuss the decision with the official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either verbally or in writing to: Dr. Anthony S Brads, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, Culpeper, VA, 22701 or call 540/825-3677.