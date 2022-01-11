ALL CLEAR: a week later, all Culpeper County REC customers have power back

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported all restoration jobs were complete in Culpeper County as of Tuesday afternoon, eight days after Winter Storm Frida mangled the rural grid, cutting power to more than 90,000 system-wide.

Most in Culpeper had power restored by Monday with just one outage remaining active here as of early Tuesday.

As of 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, 251 REC customers remained in the dark with most in hard-hit Louisa County.

Each restoration event required a separate crew or crews with unique repairs and challenges—many involving multiple pole replacements, according to an REC release Monday night. The force of Frida broke nearly 600 power poles.

REC continued to share updates on progress and crew work locations at myrec.coop. Crews continued to work Tuesday in the areas where power outages remained In areas with severe damage, some outages could continue into Wednesday, Jan. 12.

In situations where there is severe damage, some outages could continue into Thursday, Jan. 13, the power company said late Tuesday.

“More than 1,200 field employees, including mutual-assistance from 13 other states, continue to make steady progress,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “Crews will not stop until every outage is restored.”