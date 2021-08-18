All Culpeper students to get free meals this year

School meals will be provided free to all students during the upcoming school year, Culpeper County Public Schools announced on Tuesday.

“Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day, Monday through Friday, at no charge to the household,” the division reported. “Households will not be required to submit a meal application in order to receive meals at no charge.”

All schools in the division will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, according to a CCPS release.

“Although school meals will be provided free to all children, school funding and eligibility for other benefits depends on completed meal applications,” the release stated.

Other benefits include Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), testing fee waivers and reduced cost of internet through certain providers.

“If you have not already turned in an application for the 2021-2022 school year a new meal application must be submitted in order to be eligible to receive other benefits,” the division said. “Only one meal application is needed for each household.”