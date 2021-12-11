'All positive'—Chase ends 39-year tenure on Culpeper County Board

Culpeper County’s longest serving supervisor ended his 39-year tenure this past week with his usual humor and a bit of grace.
William C. Chase Jr.—“Bill” or Mr. Chase to the many who know him—has served on the Board of Supervisors continuously since 1982, having been picked by the people of Stevensburg in 10 elections.
Since COVID, the Vietnam veteran and octogenarian has attended county board meetings over the phone.
Chase, due to health limitations, has remained out of public view for the past 21 months, but his voice—albeit remotely—has remained part of the community conversation.
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Chase, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who grew up coalmining in Pennsylvania, lost at the polls in November.
Turkey farmer and IT professional Susan Gugino, a bright and engaged, recently arrived Culpeper community member, will replace him in 2022. She attended the December board meeting, seated in the audience until she assumes her post at the dais.
When present in person, Chase sat to the far right, next to the second-most senior member, Brad Rosenberger, a Jefferson District farmer.
When serving as chairman of the county board—in 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2018—he assumed the chairman’s seat, in the middle. Chase’s 10th and final term ends Dec. 31.
He attended his final meeting Tuesday, his voice heard from time to time over the intercom in the county boardroom, mostly to say he couldn’t hear what was going on due to technical limitations.
At the end, Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal noted it was Chase’s last meeting along with Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier, who will be replaced in January by David Durr.
“They have certainly served the community and their districts with all-out effort, passion and heart,” Deal said. “I wanted to say that. Mr. Chase—40 years! Sir, can you hear me?”
Chase responded, “Yeah, I can hear you. I want to thank everyone who worked with me over the past 40 years. It has been all positive and nothing but a good experience.”
He wished Gugino good luck representing Stevensburg.
“She has my blessing,” Chase said.
Four decades on the board is unbelievable, Deal added.
“I respect you a lot, always have since I have known you from the ‘70s. Thank for all of your service with the armed forces and the county,” the board chairman said, telling Chase he would be recognized in January with a plaque and resolution from the county.
“Did he hear you?” East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell said.
“Not sure he heard it,” Deal said.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood added his accolades, saying Chase was his introduction to the board when he first ran for office in 2007.
“I learned a lot from Mr. Chase and he has been a valuable mentor throughout all of my time,” Underwood said. “He has been clear-eyed…and helped me get a great perspective. I will miss his contributions.”
The local transfer of power commenced peacefully as elected officials went into closed session Tuesday to discuss appointments to boards and committees, and invited members-elect in the audience to join them.
Rosenberger, who has served with Chase since 1986 and ran unopposed in November, said he would reserve his comments about his colleague until the plaque presentation.
The county’s longest-serving supervisor piped up at this point, his voice strong from the intercom with one final quip of hundreds during his 39-year career: “Good luck to Mr. Rosenberger—he’s the old man of the board from now on.”
540/825-4315