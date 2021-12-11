'All positive'—Chase ends 39-year tenure on Culpeper County Board

He attended his final meeting Tuesday, his voice heard from time to time over the intercom in the county boardroom, mostly to say he couldn’t hear what was going on due to technical limitations.

At the end, Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal noted it was Chase’s last meeting along with Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier, who will be replaced in January by David Durr.

“They have certainly served the community and their districts with all-out effort, passion and heart,” Deal said. “I wanted to say that. Mr. Chase—40 years! Sir, can you hear me?”

Chase responded, “Yeah, I can hear you. I want to thank everyone who worked with me over the past 40 years. It has been all positive and nothing but a good experience.”

He wished Gugino good luck representing Stevensburg.

“She has my blessing,” Chase said.

Four decades on the board is unbelievable, Deal added.