'All you see is smiles'—Night to Shine warms spirits in Culpeper

The 6th Annual Night to Shine Friday night at Open Door Baptist Church shimmered with happiness and well-wishes for 30 attendees treated to an experience rooted in love.

A small army of volunteers led by church office administrator Michelle Hitt pulled off the memorable program on a clear and mild evening as part of yearly local participation in the global Valentine’s-inspired dance event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

A prom for people 14 and older living with special needs, and their caretakers, Night to Shine the past two years of COVID has been a Shine Thru at Open Door. Prom goers remain in their vehicles and the fun come to them.

“I just got off the phone with one of the caretakers of one of the attendees who said what a wonderful time he had,” Hitt said in a phone call Monday morning. “She said it was just the right amount of stimulation. He just loved everything he did and he especially liked the flower crowns with LED lights. He saw people lit up all over the place. He noticed that. And then when he came around the corner, he got to pet horses.”

The night featured lit-up balloons, fresh fruit bags, music, Night to Shine ball caps, shimmering angels, a visit from Cinderella, video memories on a big screen, some young ROTC men in uniform and other goodies.

An estimated 75 percent of the 41 people who signed up showed up for the Shine Thru, Hitt said. One group had a COVID exposure and had to decline, she said. The illness is why Night to Shine became a Shine Thru.

Many people in the special needs population are immuno-compromised, the church administrator said, noting precautions were in place Friday night.

“We were all happy with the way things went,” Hitt said. “With that phone call, it was nice to know they were happy, too having a little fun for a little while.”

Many of the faces were familiar after so many years doing the prom, she added.

“Everybody likes to be remembered,” Hitt said.

Volunteers gave away 30 goodie bags of 55 made. The rest went to helpers. Hitt said she asks God every year for inspiration for the prom night event.

“God spoke to us through a still, small voice—he said fruit baskets,” she said.

The participant who called the church Monday said wasn’t that nice they gave them fruit because not everyone can have candy. Hitt said they really, really, really hope they can hold the prom inside in 2023.

“Because we missed that,” she said.

Like everyone, the people Night to Shine reaches have been isolated the past two years with most special events cancelled or virtual.

“It’s been really tough on them,” Hitt said. “There hasn’t been as much for them to do but with us doing this at least it just worked out really well. You know you are doing something when all you see is smiles.”

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Tim Tebow Foundation’s 8th Annual Night to Shine spread to more international locations than ever before with over 450 host churches from coast to coast and 39 countries uniting to honor individuals with special needs via an unforgettable prom night experience, according to a Foundation news release.

“Though the evening once again looked slightly different than previous years due to the ongoing pandemic, the event was no less unforgettable, as thousands of honored guests participated through a virtual experience, drive-thru adaptations, and other celebrations unique to their local communities.”

Tebow and his wife Demi visited Night to Shine locations in Africa, including the first-ever held in Cape Town, South Africa.

“As I reflect upon Night to Shine 2022, I am once again reminded of the goodness of God,” Tebow said in a statement. “I’m amazed that even during an ongoing worldwide pandemic, kings and queens were honored in more countries around the world than ever before. I am so grateful that He let us be a part of it.”

