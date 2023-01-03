Already certified law enforcement, 34 graduate from Virginia State Police Academy

An uniquely experienced class of 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas Dec. 30, successfully completing eight weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy.

The class was special in that its participants were part of an Accelerated Lateral Entry Program for pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers.

Each candidate for trooper must have been in good standing with their former law enforcement employer(s) and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process, according to a release from VSP Spokesperson Corrine Geller.

Collectively, the 138th Basic Session account for more than 200 years of prior law enforcement experience, she said.

The trooper trainees received more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management, according to the release from Geller.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, addressed the graduating class.

“You entered the Academy with the invaluable experience of already understanding what it takes to serve and protect. You understand that to be a truly effective law-enforcement professional, there are certain lessons and virtues that can only come from within — integrity and attitude,” he said. “Every day the citizens of the Commonwealth will depend on you to always be at your best. Even when, and especially when, others are at their worst. Integrity, fortitude and compassion are essential to safeguard those we have pledged to serve and protect.”

The 138th will return to the Academy for three weeks of hands-on training before heading to their assigned area where each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area, Geller said.

VSP is currently hiring for 2023 Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining should visit vatrooper.com.

Members and their assignment from the 138th Basic graduating class are: Shadrack Kwasi Arko, Prince William; Zachary Michael Bishop, Henrico; Boreika ShaRayn Burwell, Roanoke; Kelsie Amanda Cobb, Accomack; Christopher Michael Combs, Wythe; Stephen Troy Comer, Halifax; Robert Allen Dudley, Highland; Cristian Adolfo Durham, Stafford; Brittney Nicole Dye, Fairfax; Timothy Jarrell Fellows, Hampton; Jerry Shane Fuller, Bland; Samuel William Good III, Rockingham; Norman Eugene Gray Jr., Charles City; Andre Michael Johnson, Prince William; Joshua Louis Johnson, Henrico; Johnathan David Lackey, Bland; Jacob H. Logan, Franklin; Dalton Shayne Marshall, Wythe; Brian K. Misener, Accomack; Codee Lee Postell, Sussex; Greggory K. Reynolds, Giles; Kyle David Rose, Virginia Beach; Troy Malcolm Shelton, Orange; Christopher W. Shively, Roanoke; James Irwin Shutt III, Prince George; Matthew Savino Spinosa, Prince William; Bryce Michael Steele, Southampton, Brandon Trevon Taylor, Clarke; Joey Barnett Throckmorton, Charlotte; Kevin Scot Tully, James City; Goran Vukovic, Botetourt; Trenzas D. Whitley, Henrico; Garrison Douglas Wright, Rockingham and James Robert Wright, Bath.