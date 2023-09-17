A Halifax County man died Sept. 11 in a single-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck believed to have occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Route 211. A 2005 Kia Spectra was traveling west when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, went through a fence, down an embankment, and struck a tree 150 feet west of Route 522 (Sperryville Pike), according to a release from spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Kia was not discovered until approximately 7 a.m. on Sept. 11 by a passerby, who notified state police, he said.

The driver of the Kia, Ricky L. Shell, 35, of Alton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

The crash remains under investigation.