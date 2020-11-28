'Always a reason to be grateful'

The Rev. Reese Washington recently celebrated his mother's 96th birthday. He remembers her early lessons well.

"She instilled in me when I was very young to always be thankful, to always be grateful. That no matter how hard things get if you look hard enough there's a reason to be grateful," Washington said.

That lesson resonated as the pastor at Shiloh Baptist in Brandy Station watched the church burn to the ground a year ago, Washington told around three dozen people assembled Wednesday outside of the Culpeper County Courthouse for a scaled-back Community Thanksgiving Service.

He said his faith was shaken that day as Washington arrived to see the historic church building completely engulfed in flames due to an electric fire.

"At that moment, I saw nothing to be grateful for," he said.

As Washington left the scene of devastation, he said he lifted his hand to God.

"I don't know what to do, but my eyes are you," the pastor said.

Within days, his congregation was invited to worship in another church and in a local funeral home. And folks from the community, from all backgrounds and denominations, held out a hand to help.