A little rain didn’t stop the Culpeper Amateur Radio Association (CARA) from participating in the American Radio Relay League 2023 Field Day event this past weekend. Held at Lenn Park, ham radio enthusiasts brought their own equipment to see who they could reach out to.

According to the association’s representative, Rick Jones, the event included a friendly competition to see how many people the operators could contact. Additional points were awarded based on the dignitaries that were present.

One dignitary was Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, who accepted an invitation by the group to attend.

“It’s an interesting event, I don’t know a lot about ham radios other than I always looked at it as a hobby. But now that I’m on the board and looking at what’s going on throughout the world, in times of disaster this is something you want to be efficient at if we ever get to that point.”

Members of CARA have held joint training sessions with the Culpeper County Emergency Management services in the past in order to be prepared should their services as radio operators be needed, such as a power blackout, which could shut down current communication services which rely on cellular technology. If that were to happen, members of the organization would be relied upon to help coordinate information for first responders.

The field day was also a way to present organizations like CARA to the general public and exhibit the capabilities of ham radio units. Visitors were allowed to participate under the supervision of qualified radio operators. The Culpeper Amateur Radio Association has been active since 1977.

Teams spread out across the park were limited to 100 watt antennas, which are powerful enough to reach out to operators in countries such as Australia, Japan and Ukraine.

A typical setup for an operator includes their radio — which can be connected to a laptop which can show more data — an antenna, a generator and a voltage meter to monitor power usage. According to Jones, solar panels can been used to power equipment, but they weren’t used during the event due to the rain.

One team of operators, Mike Moore and Jeff Davis, set up their radio system with a 100 watt Wolf River brand coil antenna. During the event, they were able to get packet signals from operators in Long Island, New York and Georgia.

Another operator, John Mosticone, was able to get signals back from Florida with his equipment. Mosticone, a former emergency operations manager with the North Anna Power Plant, responded to his contacts, reciting call signs that identify the caller, the organization that the caller is with and their location.

Each team could send out a number of different signal styles to make contact with other operators. This included packet sending (for computers), voice contacts and Morse code.

The American Radio Relay League is a national association for amateur radio in the United States, which represents over 170,000 amateurs licensed by the Federal Communications Commission.

The ARRL’s Field Day is traditionally held on the fourth weekend of June each year.