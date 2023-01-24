Amazon, big solar, 1st public pool lead discussion at Stevensburg town hall

About 75 citizens attended a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon at Kildee Farms with first-term Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino.

The assembly, organized by her constituents, was part of ongoing grassroots efforts to keep the community informed. This is as several large developments are either approved or in the works for the historic farming hamlet along State Route 3 in eastern Culpeper County.

Gugino spent two hours answering questions in The BARN venue at Wayne and Joyce Brown’s farm at the town hall. They covered a wide variety of topics like roads, broadband, schools, taxes, utility-scale solar, data centers, housing, hunting and the comprehensive plan, according to a release from organizers.

Gugino, in phone call Monday evening, said the town hall went really well and she was happy to see so many constituents in attendance. She said she heard feedback and engaged in important converations on the topics of utility scale solar and data centers.

“We need to make sure we are really looking at what kind of a place Culpeper is and we want to keep our nice, quaint small town,” she said.

Discussion was also had on the outdoor swimming pool being planned for construction next to the new fieldhouse at the Culpeper County Sports Complex. Residents questioned the location, impact on county taxpayers and whether funds would be better used on the public schools, according to organizers.

The seasonal facility, operating Memorial Day to Labor Day, would be the first-ever public pool in Culpeper.

Gugino, elected in 2021, is a turkey farmer with her husband. The couple relocated to Culpeper several years ago and switched careers, becoming first-time farmers. In her second year of office, Gugino replaced Bill Chase, who spent nearly 40 years representing Stevenburg until his death last year.

In recent years, since the upgrading and enlarging of the Gordonsville-Remington Dominion transmission line that runs through Stevensburg, the close-knit community has seen intense development pressures seeking to connect to the high-voltage line.

A utility scale solar plant in addition to the Amazon data centers are both approved and on the horizon for commencing of construction.

Gugino recognized the correlation between the Dominion power line upgrade and the focus on Stevensburg for these larger projects since the power is available to serve them.

“And they want that flat open land so I understand why they are coming,” she said.

Gugino felt the majority of her Stevensburg constituents are not in favor of them. Over half who responded during the comp plan update process said they wanted Culpeper to maintain or slow its growth.

“The citizens are definitely making their desires known,” the supervisor said, calling for balance between land rights and negatively impacting the county.

Stevensburg neighbors seeking to keep the area rural and agricultural continue to rally and organize to fight the big projects and any others in the pipeline.

An organizer of Saturday’s gathering, longtime Stevensburg resident Don Haight, told the Star-Exponent that Stevensburg has set a standard for town hall meetings for all other Board of Supervisors members to follow.