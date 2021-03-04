 Skip to main content
American Pickers seeking forgotten relics this April in VA
Mike Wolfe

Mike Wolfe is the star of the popular treasure hunting documentary series, "American Pickers," on the History Channel.

 HISTORY CHANNEL

Have an interesting story and a whole lot of unique antiques? If the answer is yes, American Pickers wants to visit your barn, house or massive junk compound.

The intrepid, country-hopping, treasure-seeking crew from the popular History Channel show is returning this April to Virginia.

“We're looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them!” according to American Pickers producer Sarah Perkins.

The production is taking the pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming while monitoring on-the-ground conditions to possible reschedule.

“Please keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual, and unique items too – something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story!” Perkins said.

Interested in a visit from American Pickers Mike and Frank? Contact 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Leave name, city and state, contact information, and a brief collection description.

The Pickers only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items, according to History Channel. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

