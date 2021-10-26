American Red Cross blood supply lowest in decade

The American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest blood supply in more than a decade for this time of year.

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, donors are encouraged to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage, according to a release.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions.

Yet hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection, according to the Red Cross.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now with the the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.